Women's FIH Hockey Pro League 2021-22: India take on Argentina in dead rubbers - watch live

The Indian women’s hockey team will take on league winners Argentina in the FIH Pro League 2021-22 double-header in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, on Saturday and Sunday.

India had achieved their best-ever sixth position in the last world hockey rankings but dropped to eighth after losing both the matches against Belgium last week. India is third on the FIH Pro League points table with 22 points in 10 games.

World No. 2 Argentina, meanwhile, will go on to lift their maiden FIH Pro League 2022-23 trophy irrespective of the results against India. Argentina lead the FIH Pro League points table with 38 points from 14 matches. The games against India will be their final matches of the league and won't impact the championship title.

India and Argentina had also played the semi-finals at the Tokyo Olympics, which Argentina won 2-1.

The Netherlands, who lost both their matches against Argentina in the FIH Pro League this season, are second with 32 points from 14 games.

Goalkeeper Savita Punia will continue to lead the 24-member Indian squad. Defender Deep Grace Ekka will be the vice-captain.

Despite losing the double-header against Belgium last week, Indian coach Janneke Schopman will take heart from the fact that former India captain Rani Rampal hit the ground running in her first match since the Tokyo 2020 bronze medal playoff.

However, India, with a 24-member squad, are likely to test their bench strength ahead of the FIH Women’s World Cup and the Commonwealth Games slated for next month.

After the double-header against Argentina, India will play two games against the United States on June 21-22 at the same venue.

India will then stay in Europe and prepare for the FIH Women’s World Cup, which will take place in Spain and the Netherlands from July 1 to July 17. The Commonwealth Games 2022, meanwhile, will start on July 28 and conclude on August 8 in the United Kingdom.

India vs Argentina: Women's FIH Pro League 2021-22 schedule and live match times

All times are in Indian Standard Time (IST)

June 18, Saturday: India vs Argentina – 5:30 PM IST

June 19, Sunday: India vs Argentina – 5:30 PM IST

Where to watch Women's FIH Pro League 2021-22 live in India?

The Women’s FIH Pro League 2021-22 India vs Argentina matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports First TV channel in India. Live streaming of the Women's FIH Hockey Pro League will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Indian team for Women’s FIH Pro League matches vs Argentina

Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (captain), Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (vice-captain), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Akshata Abaso Dhekale

Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Sonika, Salima Tete, Baljeet Kaur

Forwards: Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Rani Rampal