Women’s FIH Pro League: India blanked 5-0 by Belgium

The Indian women’s hockey team suffered a heavy 5-0 loss to Belgium in its second FIH Pro League 2021-22 match of the tie at the Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein Stadium in Antwerp on Sunday.

Barbara Nelen (1’), Charlotte Englebert (3’), Abi Raye (18’), Stephanie Vanden Borre (22’) and Ballenghien Ambre (35’) shared the goals for the hosts. India’s Navneet Kaur managed to get the ball inside the Belgium goal but it was ruled out after a review.

India head coach Janneke Schopman made as many as six changes to the starting line-up from yesterday’s match, which India lost 2-1. However, the Indian women couldn’t stop Belgium from scoring early yet again.

Belgium women's hockey captain Barbara Nelen, who scored the opener in match 1, struck with only a minute gone this time around. The Indian defence was caught out after Belgium thwarted an attack in their own half and broke in pace.

Charlotte Englebert made it 2-0 for Belgium two minutes later as she beat Indian goalkeeper Savita Punia with a thunderous drive.

With Belgium firmly in control, the Indian defence looked rattled and could have conceded more. Punia did well to divert Belgium’s penalty corner, the first of the match, around the five-minute mark before Ambre Ballenghien’s goal was overturned due to a foot-on-ball during the build-up.

Despite the missed opportunities, the hosts thoroughly dominated the first-quarter.

Things only got worse for India in the second quarter as Abi Raye beat substitute goalkeeper Bichu Kharibam after a goalmouth scramble to put Belgium 3-0 up. Stephanie Vanden Borre, the eventual Player of the Match, extended the lead minutes later after converting a penalty corner.

Deep into the second quarter, India won their first penalty corner of the match but Gurjit Kaur’s drive drag flick was closed down as belgium took a 4-0 lead into the break.

FIH Pro League debutants India tried to respond positively after the restart and kept better possession of the ball. But it was Belgium who netted the first goal of the second period, as Ballenghien Ambre finished off a counter-attack to make it 5-0.

Seconds later, Navneet Kaur seemed to have clawed a goal back for India but it was overturned after Belgium opted for a review.

The score remained unchanged till the final whistle as both teams tried hard to add to the scoreboard but failed to finish.

Despite the loss, India stayed in third place, behind Argentina and the Netherlands, in the FIH Pro League standings with 22 points from ten matches.

India will now make a short trip to Rotterdam, Netherlands to play their remaining two ties of the FIH Pro League 2022 against incumbent champions Argentina and the USA.