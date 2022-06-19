Women’s FIH Pro League: Champions Argentina fight back to beat India

The Indian women’s hockey team lost against to-be-crowned champions Argentina 3-2 in the second leg of the FIH Pro League 2021-22 tie at the Hazelaarweg Stadion in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, on Sunday.

Salima Tete (23’) gave India the lead but three goals from Argentina in the third quarter - Delfina Thome (38’), Eugenia Trinchinetti (41’) and Agustina Gorzelany (43’) - put India on the backfoot.

Deep Grace Ekka (48’) did find the net in the last quarter but it was too late.

The Indian eves remain third in the FIH Pro League standings with 24 points in 12 matches while Argentina, who have already won the title, have 42 points from 16 games.

India coach Janneke Schopman rested her three main players, Rani Rampal, Lalremsiami and Gurjit Kaur, to give some much-needed game time to newer players ahead of next month’s World Cup.

Eighth in the hockey world rankings, India had a sluggish start to the game, with world No. 2 Argentina bossing the possession and winning the first penalty corner of the match.

The Savita Punia-led Indian side defended deep and relied on counter attacks, but the front line was often dispossessed before reaching the Argentina circle.

After a goalless first quarter, Argentina won a penalty corner early in the second period only for Indian goalkeeper Savita Punia to divert it away with her left pad.

It was another counter attack that put India ahead in the 23rd minute when Salima Tete dodged four players with a mazy run from the halfway line into the Argentinian circle and slammed the ball past the goalkeeper.

The game picked up pace towards the end of the second quarter as Argentina continuously tested the Indian defence, which held firm to go into the second half with a 1-0 lead.

India, despite sitting deep in defence, conceded thrice in the third quarter.

First Sofia Toccalino blazed past the Indian defenders from the right and cut back to find Delfina Thome, who tapped it in with ease. Then Eugenia Trinchinetti deflected in a penalty corner to put Tokyo 2020 runners-up Argentina in the lead.

The third goal also came through a PC as Agustina Gorzelany netted her 12th goal of the FIH Pro League season through a searing drag flick.

The final period saw India pull one back through their vice-captain Deep Grace Ekka, who scored from a penalty corner. The Argentinian defence did well to avert the burgeoning Indian attack and win the FIH Pro League 2021-22 without any losses in regulation time.

While Argentina’s campaign is over, India’s last tie will be against the USA on June 21 and 22 at the same venue in Rotterdam.