From Mahboob Ali to Pullela Gopichand: The badminton coaches that shaped PV Sindhu’s career

PV Sindhu is a badminton queen who has reached heights that no Indian ever has.

The Indian badminton star has won the world championship crown, two Olympic medals and dozens of other titles – all under the guidance of quality coaches.

From her first coach Mahboob Ali to current coach Park Tae-Sang, PV Sindhu has been under the aegis of some of the best in the business.

Here are the coaches that shaped PV Sindhu’s career.

PV Sindhu’s first coach: Mahboob Ali

PV Sindhu got her first lessons in badminton from late coach Mahboob Ali, who also trained Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal and world championships medallist Jwala Gutta.

Seeing their daughter’s interest in the sport, PV Sindhu’s parents signed her up for her first formal training at the Mahboob Ali Badminton Academy in Secunderabad.

A junior national medallist himself, Mahboob Ali instilled all the qualities of a star athlete in PV Sindhu early on.

“She was a very keen listener from a young age. She would grasp any inputs that she would get from coaches. She was just eight when she started playing and would practice for hours,” PV Sindhu’s father Ramana told Telangana Today.

After Mahboob Ali, PV Sindhu also trained under former chief national badminton coach and Dronacharya awardee SM Arif at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium. These early teachings proved pivotal in shaping Sindhu’s career.

“I think the initial years under Mehboob sir and SM Arif gave a solid foundation,” Ramana reckoned.

Domination begins under coach Pullela Gopichand

With a strong base given by her first coaches, PV Sindhu was then put under the wings of her inspiration Pullela Gopichand at the Gachibowli Stadium.

Sindhu had first shown interest in the sport after Gopichand’s win at the All England Open Badminton Championships in 2001.

Under the watchful eyes of Pullela Gopichand, PV Sindhu transformed from a badminton-loving kid to an all-conquering champion.

But it came at a cost.

Sindhu and her father would travel for more than 50kms from their house in Marredpally every day to attend the training sessions in Gachibowli.

“Sindhu began to cry whenever I asked her to skip a practice session,” her father revealed. “It became tedious, as we had to get up at 3:30 AM and rush to the academy. I had to come back to the office, which was in Secunderabad.”

The sacrifices soon paid off as the Sindhu-Gopichand duo began dominating the sub-junior and junior level competitions across the country.

Sindhu won the all-India ranking tournaments in the under-10 and under-13 categories and several sub-junior nationals in both singles as well as doubles.

With India all conquered, Sindhu and Gopichand set their eyes overseas.

The Hyderabad youngster won a bronze medal on her international debut at the 2009 Sub-Junior Asian Badminton Championships.

Although still playing at the junior level, Sindhu also made her senior debut at the India Open in 2009. Two years later, Gopichand guided the 15-year-old to her first senior title at the 2011 Maldives International Challenge.

While the teenager was still climbing up the ranks, Gopichand’s other ward Saina Nehwal was already a force at the world level and even won an Olympic bronze in 2012.

Twelve years earlier, Pullela Gopichand had lost in the pre-quarters at the Sydney Olympics in 2000. So, after Saina’s bronze medal, coach Gopichand thought his dream was fulfilled and he should quit the sport.

“When we won that medal in 2012, it almost felt like I was done. I felt I had had enough of this,” Gopichand told the Olympics.com.

But Gopichand stuck through, knowing there was the prodigious PV Sindhu who could reach even greater heights.

The decision bore fruit in the coming years as Sindhu went on to win medals at the world championships, the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games.

Sindhu-Gopi script history at Rio

With coach Gopichand by her side, PV Sindhu did one better than Saina Nehwal at Rio 2016. She made history by becoming the first Indian woman to win a silver medal at the Olympics.

Although the Indian ace lost to Carolina Marin in the Rio Olympics final, the campaign catapulted PV Sindhu to the upper echelons of badminton.

PV Sindhu and coach Pullela Gopichand at the Rio Olympics. Picture by 2016 Getty Images

Sindhu, under Gopichand’s tutelage, went on to win more silvers at the world championships, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.

However, the yellow metal remained elusive.

PV Sindhu’s rise to the top inspired many new Indian shuttlers, who were starting to make a mark in badminton. And with Gopichand also being the chief Indian coach, the duo found very little time to work together.

So, to attend to Sindhu’s needs, a new coach was hired.

PV Sindhu scales new heights with coach Kim Ji Hyun

South Korea’s Kim Ji Hyun joined Pullela Gopichand’s team of coaches in 2019 but worked mostly with PV Sindhu.

An accomplished player herself, Kim Ji Hyun was an Asian Games gold medallist and had a dozen more podium finishes at the Sudirman Cup, Uber Cup, Asian Championships and Asian Cup.

The pair gelled quickly.

Just months after taking charge, Kim Ji Hyun guided Sindhu to the top of the world as she won the BWF World Championship in 2019 – becoming the first Indian to do so.

“I wanted to win that final at any cost. I did not know how I would do it, but I knew that I had to achieve it,” Sindhu said, having lost two successive world finals.

However, Kim Ji Hyun and PV Sindhu’s partnership ended prematurely when the Korean coach had to head back home after her husband fell ill.

PV Sindhu falls and rises under Park Tae-Sang

Following Kim’s departure, another South Korean Park Tae-Sang took over the role of PV Sindhu’s coach towards the end of 2019.

Park, who was originally hired as the men’s singles coach for the Indian team, competed at the Athens 2004 Olympics, where he reached the quarter-finals.

The Sindhu-Park duo, however, struggled to give results in the initial months and did not win any title after her world championship gold.

But with eyes on the Tokyo Olympics, Park continued training the ace Indian shuttler for five-to-six hours in the crucial months ahead of the Games and even shifted base from Gopichand Academy to Gachibowli stadium.

“The indoor arena size (of Gachibowli) is of international standards. It’s similar to that of the badminton venue at the Tokyo Olympics and what we generally experience during international tournaments,” Sindhu told the Times of India.

“It’s important to understand the familiarity of the venue and stimulate such conditions at home. Also, the AC blowers are a major factor for ‘drift’ inside the playing venue.”

The move proved pivotal at Tokyo 2020 as PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals.

Sindhu defeated China’s He Bingjiao to win the bronze in only her second appearance at the Olympic Games. The Indian was quick to credit her success to Park, revealing it was he who motivated her after the semi-final defeat to Tai Tzu Ying.

“I was really sad and upset (after the semi defeat). But Mr Park told me we have another chance. He told me there’s a lot of difference between a bronze and a fourth place.

“We had a common dream for the last one and half years. He was literally in tears (after the match). I went over to him — this was his effort also,” Sindhu said.

PV Sindhu and her coach Park Tae-Sang at Tokyo 2020. Picture by 2021 Getty Images

The bronze medal was a big accomplishment for Park as well.

"It is the first time that an Indian badminton player has won two Olympic medals in badminton, so it is a great achievement not only for Sindhu but also a big moment for my teaching life," Park told PTI.

Since then, PV Sindhu has continued training under Park Tae-Sang, reaching the deep end of most tournaments and winning the Syed Modi International at the beginning of 2022.