WDSF 2022 European Breaking Championships results: B-girl Anti and b-boy Kuzya lead breakers through to Top 16  

B-boy Kuzya and b-girl Anti headline the breakers that have successfully progressed into the Top 16 at the WDSF 2022 European Breaking Championships on Saturday (November 5) in Manchester, England.

Over the course of the day more than 250 breakers were whittled down, first through pre-selection and then by battle elimination, leaving just 16 b-boys and b-girls left to challenge for the European title tomorrow (Sunday 6 November).

Italy’s b-girls ruled proceedings in the day’s early action with three of their six-strong contingent making it through.

Fronting the pack was the highest place European finisher (fifth) at breaking’s world championships in Seoul, b-girl Anti who signed off her place in the next round with plenty of personality as well as punch in her Top 32 battle. She will be joined by compatriots b-girl Alessandrina and b-girl Spidergirl for tomorrow’s action.

French b-girl Senorita Carlota and Belgium’s Camine were unable to back up their respective eighth and tenth place finishes in Seoul after being eliminated in the first stage of the 1v1 knockout battles.

Advancing in the stead of Senorita Carlota will be 16-year-old Dutch b-girl India, a rising star on the breaking scene. She will join Portugal's b-girl Vanessa, as well as Germany's top female breaker b-girl Jilou who are also through.

On the b-boy's side Norway’s Daniel took the biggest scalp of the day after eliminating Ukrainian b-boy Lussy Sky, who had clinched fifth at worlds.

Ukraine, though, will still have strong representation in the Top 16 thanks to the progression of b-boys Kuzya and Intact.

French national champion b-boy Dany Dann sent home Spain's b-boy Xak in one of the most entertaining battles of the night. The two breakers, familiar with each other's signature moves, goaded one another to the delight of the crowd, but it was ultimately the Frenchman who was victorious.

There was also plenty of the home crowd gathered in the Belle Vue to cheer about as two British b-boys, Sunni and Kid Karam, flashed their finest to advance, while Norway, France, Italy and Belgium will also have two representatives heading into tomorrow.

WDSF 2022 European Breaking Championships: Day two schedule

The second day of the 2022 European Breaking Championships will see one b-boy and b-girl crowned champion of the continent.

Here’s how the action is set to unfold:

Sunday 5 November

B-girl Top 16 round robin - two rounds: 12:05 – 13:45

B-boy Top 16 round robin - two rounds: 14:00 – 15:40

B-girl Top 8 – best of three rounds: 17:15 – 17:35

B-boy Top 8 – best of three rounds: 17:35 – 17:55

B-girl semi-finals – best of three rounds: 17:55 – 18:05

B-boy semi-finals – best of three rounds: 18:05 – 18:15

B-girl third place battle – three rounds: 18:35 – 18:45

B-girl third place battle – three rounds: 18:45 – 18:55

B-girl final – three rounds: 18:55 – 19:05

B-boy final – three rounds: 19:05 – 19:15

Medal ceremony: 19:15 – 19:30

