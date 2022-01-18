How to watch skeleton at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022

A total of 50 skeleton athletes - 25 per gender - will compete at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Keep an eye out for their bespoke helmet designs as they whizz face-first around the brand new Yanqing National Sliding Centre - that features the world's first 360-degree loop - at speeds of up to 130 km/h (81 mph).

There will be one men's and one women's event, and the action will take place from 10 February to 12 February.

Read on to find out the schedule of events and the best way to watch the action.

Skeleton events at Beijing 2022

There are two skeleton events at Beijing 2022 - the men's and the women's.

This has been the case since the Salt Lake City Games in 2002, when the sport was reintroduced for the first time since 1948 (back then it was men's only).

Skeleton stars to watch at Beijing 2022

There will be a fascinating subplot to the Winter Olympics in gold medal favourite Tina Hermann. The German representative is the reigning four-time individual world champion, but is not allowed to train with the national team. You can read more about that here.

Hermann's compatriot Jacqueline Loelling won the 2017 world championships, and will be Hermann's most obvious rival for the Olympic medal. The 26-year-old won silver at PyeongChang 2018. Elsewhere in the women's event, keep an eye out for Austria's Janine Flock, who took the overall World Cup title in 2020/21.

Where else to start on the men's side, than with 'Superman' Martins Dukurs? The Latvian legend is a six-time world champion, and with two Olympic silver medals to his name, will be out to claim the sport's only accolade that still eludes him.

Reigning Olympic champion Sungbin Yung - Korea's Iron Man - has been a little quiet over the past Olympic cycle due to injury and logistical problems caused by the Covid pandemic. But his World bronze medal in 2019 shows that he's more than capable of finding his best form on the biggest occasions.

The German medal threats come in the shape of reigning world champion Christopher Grotheer and Beijing 2022 test event winner Alexander Gassner.

READ: Martins Dukurs on the pressure of being Lativa's skeleton Superman

Skeleton schedule at Beijing 2022

Venue: The Yanqing National Sliding Centre

(All times are in local time, UTC+8)

10 February

09:30 - Men's singles runs 1 and 2

11 February

09:30 - Women's singles runs 1 and 2

20:20 - Men's singles runs 3 and 4

12 February

20:20 - Women's singles runs 3 and 4

How to watch skeleton at Beijing 2022

Skeleton athletes descend down the ice track head-first in a specially-created sled. The sport relies as much on state-of-the-art technology as it does on the bravery of the individuals taking part.

The relationship between athlete, sled, and track is crucial. Shelley Rudman, a silver medallist for Great Britain at the Turin 2006 Games explains the importance of aerodynamics.

“For us it’s everything - the air flow going over your body, and your body shape can be a huge factor as well,” she told Olympic Channel.

An explosive start is key. Athletes sprint for 30 metres with their sled before propelling themselves headlong into position. From then on, they will reach speeds of 80 or 90 miles per hour (around 130 Kph) as they steer the sled down the track.

“The start is most important,” New Zealand representative at PyeongChang 2018 Rhys Thornbury told us. “It’s the biggest area that you can gain an advantage. The tiniest mistake puts you way back. The top guys all have similar times."

When it comes to driving 'being relaxed on the sled' is critical, he continued. “The more you can ease into it, the better you’ll be. You need the sled to go straight, and if you flow with it and don’t fight it, it will. Steering too much slows you down, so it’s a fine line."

Most athletes decorate their helmets with their favourite superheroes, animals, and other inspiring images. Keep an eye out for these, as the chosen design will reveal a lot about the athlete's personality and mindset.