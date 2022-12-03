Yes, this really happened. Kate Georgiades has gone viral for her quite astonishing save for the University of Houston Cougars in the first round of the NCAA women's Divsion I Volleyball Championship on Friday (2 December). The reigning American Athletic Conference (AAC) Libero of the Year showed exactly why she has that title, somehow scrambling back and diving into a table to keep the ball alive. She then ran back onto the court and provided a set with her team going on to take the point against South Dakota. The Cougars went on to win a deciding set 15-11 for their first NCAA Tournament win since 1994. They next face Auburn on Saturday.

Oh my god pic.twitter.com/f7Fu8VfaB8 — Joseph Zucker (@JosephZucker) December 3, 2022

It's even better in slow motion.

This angle, provided by the University of Houston, shows how the team's replacements moved out of the way to allow Georgiades to make the save before helping her get back onto the court.

In case you needed another angle (because we definitely did) @kate_george17 is unreal 😱 pic.twitter.com/9hmnRknbFl — Houston "Cardiac Coogs" Volleyball (@UHCougarVB) December 3, 2022

And this isn't the first time she's had an encounter with courtside furniture...