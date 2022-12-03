The University of Houston Cougars libero went viral after she dived into a table to keep her team in the rally, and ran back to help them win the point.
Yes, this really happened.
Kate Georgiades has gone viral for her quite astonishing save for the University of Houston Cougars in the first round of the NCAA women's Divsion I Volleyball Championship on Friday (2 December).
The reigning American Athletic Conference (AAC) Libero of the Year showed exactly why she has that title, somehow scrambling back and diving into a table to keep the ball alive.
She then ran back onto the court and provided a set with her team going on to take the point against South Dakota.
The Cougars went on to win a deciding set 15-11 for their first NCAA Tournament win since 1994.
They next face Auburn on Saturday.
It's even better in slow motion.
Still not over this 🤩 @kate_george17— NCAA Women's Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) December 3, 2022
💻 ESPN+#NCAAWVB #SCTop10 x @UHCougarVB pic.twitter.com/MxcNFbLkQa
This angle, provided by the University of Houston, shows how the team's replacements moved out of the way to allow Georgiades to make the save before helping her get back onto the court.
In case you needed another angle (because we definitely did) @kate_george17 is unreal 😱 pic.twitter.com/9hmnRknbFl— Houston "Cardiac Coogs" Volleyball (@UHCougarVB) December 3, 2022
And this isn't the first time she's had an encounter with courtside furniture...
We hope the chair is okay 😅 #SCtop10 @kate_george17 #PointHouston x #GoCoogs x #BeSomeone pic.twitter.com/85spYhxTFg— Houston "Cardiac Coogs" Volleyball (@UHCougarVB) October 16, 2021
Kate Georgiades is currently a junior at the University of Houston having transferred from Texas Christian University (TCU) after a year.
Her first year in Houston, as a sophomore, was a breakout one as she averaged 5.67 digs per set in the AAC - over one more than anyone else in the conference - to scoop Libero of the Year honours.
Hailing from College Station, Texas, Georgiades won four Defensive Player of the Week awards and was named to the All-AAC first team with Cougars coach David Rehr calling her "a special human being".
She is also skilled at serving, notching up five aces in a match while at TCU.
Georgiades was selected for the women's collegiate national team in March with head coach Rob Browning an assistant for the men's national team at three Olympic Games and a consultant coach for the women's team for the last four years.
She told The Daily Cougar, "It was probably one of the best experiences of my life,. I can’t really describe it in words cause it just doesn’t do it justice."
Georgiades led College Station High School to district and regional titles in 2017 and was named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association's Phenom List.
She is majoring in exercise science and wants to become an orthopedic doctor's assistant.
Those hopes may have to take a backseat if she continues to excel on the volleyball court, although competition will be tough with USA claiming Olympic gold for the first time last year.
