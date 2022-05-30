Viral sensations Sierra Kerr and Jackson Dorian: Ready to rock the surfing world 

The best junior surfers from around the world are competing in at the 2022 ISA World Junior Surfing Championship at Surf City El Salvador.

Among the 400 participants from 45 nations are two athletes who's last names are iconic in the surfing world.

Sierra Kerr of Australia and Jackson Dorian of Hawaii, USA. The pair come from talented surfing pedigree.

The 15 year old's are the children of Josh Kerr and Shane Dorian, two of the most progressive surfers in the world.

But besides the fact the teens share the same last names as their well-known fathers, the pair are making waves in the sport on their own account.

In El Salvador they also have the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of other surfing icons, who have won the ISA World Junior event in the past, and gone on to win world titles. Champions such as Gabriel Medina, Stephanie Gilmore and Tyler Wright.

Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Owen Wright and fellow Olympians, Tatiana Weston-Webb, Sally Fitzgibbons, Jordy Smith, Leonardo Fioravanti, Brisa Hennessy and Caroline Marks.

Read on to hear more about Kerr and Dorian and be sure to follow the action on our live stream at Olympics.com.

Sierra Kerr - Making waves in her own way

Sierra Kerr hails from Australia and lives between there and USA. The electric surfer has making a name for herself online and in the water for several years already.

Despite her youth, and her genes, Kerr has a commanding style, with a confident and maturity beyond her years.

Check out this video from 2019 where the young star is recognised as a 'super grom'.

Given what we've already seen from her, there's a real excitement about what her future holds.

"There’s nothing timid about Sierra Kerr’s frontside rail game, which only makes you wonder how darn good it’s going to be as she progresses." - The Inertia.

In 2021 the Australian went viral after posting the above video on social media.

Jackson Dorian flying high

As far as living the surfing dream goes, 15-year-old Jackson Dorian has been doing that his whole life.

The teen from Kona in Hawaii has lived and breathed surfing his whole life, being home schooled and having some of the world's best waves on his doorstep.

He's also learning from the best of the best. As well as his famous father, the young ripper has been surrounded by legends from day one.

Take a look at this viral video from 2020 above, with none other than 11-time surfing world champion, Kelly Slater.

He's not shy about wanting to follow in his dad footsteps either.

"I’m trying to work my way up to become the world’s best someday.

"I want to surf on the [World Championship Tour] with all the best guys. That’s really my ultimate goal. To be world champion someday is the highest on my list. I have the best teacher in the world to do it—my dad." Dorain told Hawaii Magazine.

Event Schedule

May 27 – Opening Ceremony

May 28 – June 3 – Competition#

June 5 – Final day of competition and Closing Ceremony

You can stream the event on Olympics.com HERE. The finals on June 5 will also be streamed on Olympics YouTube.

The daily competition schedule will be updated daily - HERE