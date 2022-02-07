Vincent Zhou tests positive for Covid at Beijing 2022

Team USA figure skater Vincent Zhou has tested positive for Covid-19 at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, according to U.S. Figure skating on Monday (7 February).

In a media release, the federation said Zhou was being monitored by United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) medical staff.

The news comes a day after the American took part in the men's single's free skating portion of the figure skating Team Event on Sunday at the Capital Indoor Stadium .

The full statement read: "As part of yesterday’s regular COVID-19 screening, Vincent Zhou tested positive."

"Under the guidance of the USOPC medical staff, Zhou is undergoing additional testing to confirm his status. If the results are negative, Zhou will be able to compete in the men’s short program, which begins Tuesday. At this time, we ask you respect his privacy as we await the results."

More to follow.