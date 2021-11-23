Olympic silver medallist Vijay Kumar eyes comeback at shooting nationals

Former Indian shooter Vijay Kumar, who won the silver medal in the 25m rapid fire pistol at the 2012 London Olympics, is set to make a comeback after five years.

Vijay Kumar, now 36, is playing in the national shooting championships 2021, which began on November 18 at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi.

However, the former army man is aware of the uphill battle that awaits once he steps in the shooting range against some of the top guns of the sport.

“It won't be easy for me as I will be competing with shooters who have been training for over a year, while I have trained for seven days," Vijay Kumar told the Times of India.

A five-time Commonwealth Gold medallist, Vijay Kumar had left the army to join Himachal Pradesh Police in 2017 and holds the position of deputy superintendent of police (DSP).

The position, however, came with plenty of responsibilities, which kept Vijay Kumar away from the shooting range.

Four years later, the Himachal native contemplated a return after Indian shooters drew a blank at the Tokyo Olympics.

"It was natural to feel bad when nobody could win a quota for the Tokyo Games. I think this was the reason I decided to come back.”

Vijay Kumar now aims to represent India at Paris 2024.

“I would be lying if I said that I am not looking at the 2024 Paris Games. However, I know it won't be easy.”

Vijay Kumar and Gagan Narang (bronze in 10m air rifle) were the Indian shooters to win a medal each at London 2012. India have not won a shooting medal at the Olympics since then.

The men’s 25m rapid fire pistol finals at the national shooting championships will be held on Sunday.