USWNT score landmark equal pay deal, settle with U.S. Soccer

The United States women's national football team (USWNT) has reached an agreement with the national federation over equal pay and will receive US$ 24m plus bonuses matching those of men.

The US Soccer Federation (USSF) and the USWNT players announced a deal via social media on Tuesday (22 February) following a "longstanding dispute", with the women receiving US$22m, about a third of more than US$ 66m they had been seeking in damages as part of their gender discrimination lawsuit.

The USSF also agreed to establish a fund with US $2m to benefit players in their post-soccer careers and charitable efforts aimed at growing the sport for women.

According to Associated Press, the USSF committed to providing an equal rate of pay for the women’s and men’s national teams — including World Cup bonuses — subject to collective bargaining agreements with the unions that separately represent the women and men.

USSF released a statement on its website ussoccer.com expressing pleasure at having "resolved our longstanding dispute over equal pay".

It continues, "Getting to this day has not been easy. The U.S. Women’s National Team players have achieved unprecedented success while working to achieve equal pay for themselves and future athletes.

"Today, we recognise the legacy of the past USWNT leaders who helped to make this day possible, as well as all of the women and girls who will follow. Together, we dedicate this moment to them.

"We look forward to continuing to work together to grow women’s soccer and advance opportunities for young girls and women in the United States and across the globe.”

Rapinoe reacts almost six years after making first complaints

Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan were among five players who filed a complaint to the federal Equal Opportunity Commission in April 2016.

The women sued three years later, seeking damages under the federal Equal Pay Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act.

That claim was thrown out in May 2019 by U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner, but the USWNT appealed the decision to a higher court, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

After months of written submissions, the two parties have settled before the case went to trial.

Rapinoe hailed the settlement, telling Associated Press, "For our generation, knowing that we’re going to leave the game in an exponentially better place than when we found it is everything.

"That’s what it’s all about because, to be honest, there is no justice in all of this if we don’t make sure it never happens again."

USA women have won four FIFA Women's World Cup titles since 1985. The U.S. men's team last reached a semi-final in 1930.

Megan Rapinoe celebrates her opening goal in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup Final agains the Netherlands Picture by 2019 Getty Images

Settlement 'rights the wrongs'

In December last year, the two parties agreed on a settlement that will see the USWNT receive conditions similar to the American men's team, covering team travel, venues for team events, hotels, and support services.

The settlement said the "USSF denies that it did anything wrong and maintains that it has not discriminated against Plaintiffs (USWNT players) on the basis of sex in pay or working conditions."

They were scheduled to argue this before the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in an attempt to reinstate the equal pay portion thrown out by a U.S. District Court.

“The settlement announced today is an important step in righting the many wrongs of the past,” the union for the women’s team said in a statement.