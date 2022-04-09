Jerome Blake stuns Erriyon Knighton and Noah Lyles in the 100m at the USATF Bermuda Games

Canadian sprinter Jerome Blake upset Erriyon Knighton, Noah Lyles, and Jamaican Yohan Blake to claim the men's 100m title at the USATF Bermuda Games.

Blake, a Tokyo 2020 100m relay silver medallist, clocked 10.38 to finish one hundredth of a second ahead of Knighton and Lyles who both recorded 10.39 times, Yohan Blake was fourth with 10.45.

The race started right when some strong winds and rain swept across the stadium making life difficult for the athletes.

Earlier women's 100m relay silver medallist Teahna Daniels claimed the women's 100m in 11.45.

And it was a good day for reigning Olympic champ Jasmine Camacho-Quinn too as she won the women's 100m hurdles with ease clocking 12.67s while Shane Brathwaite edged the men's 110m event, just ahead of Michael Dickson (13.85) and Eduardo Rodrigues (13.87).

Tokyo silver medallist Grant Holloway did not race in Bermuda.

Olympic and world 400m champion Steven Gardiner topped the men's 200m, the Bahamian clocking 20.79 and Anthonique Strachan made it a home double when she won the women's title in 23.24.

The USA's Dezerea Bryant was second behind Strachan (23.72) and Jamaican Briana Williams third (23.82).

Elsewhere Ajee Wilson opened her outdoor season with a win in the 800m timing 2:03.09 and in the women's 400m Shericka Jackson took the win in 51.40, Kirani James from Grenada taking the men's 400 with a 45.63 winning time.

And 19-year-old Kenyan Kamar Etiang showed he could be one to watch this season as he held on to win the men's 1500m in 3:45.26

This was the first meet of the USATF Journey to Gold Outdoor Tour 11-meet series that builds up to the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Ore - the first time these Worlds will be held in the U.S.