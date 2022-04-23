USA and Finland take top honours at 2022 World Cheerleading Championships

The United States put on a fantastic show to successfully defend their Coed Premier title at the 2022 World Cheerleading Championships on Friday (22 April).

The team's cohesion and chemistry was on full display in Orlando, Florida at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, as they executed an accurate and passionate routine to win again.

"We thought it was 100 per cent enough. We trained a lot and we made sure that we did all of our 'C' words. We were composed, we were committed, and we closed, for sure," said team member John Stuart after.

Silver went to Germany, while last year’s bronze medallists Finland secured third place again.

The Finns continued their dominance of All Girl Premier competition, claiming a fourth consecutive title.

"It feels incredible. It almost feels surreal," said second captain Tuuve Hakkinen.

Don't bet against them making it five straight next year with Hakkinen adding, "We always come up with new ideas. I think that's one of the fun parts when we start to create new ideas of what to do for next year."

Hosts USA took second with Germany rounding out the podium on what was a successful outing for the European powerhouse.

In the Elite division - one step below the Premier - Ecuador emerged as the Coed victors, ahead of Czech Republic and Italy.

It was an all-European podium in the Elite All Girl event with Austria taking victory from the Netherlands with France third.

There was a double win for USA earlier on Friday (22 April) as they took out both the Freestyle Pom and the Hip Hop titles.

Meanwhile, Canada edged England for top spot in the Adaptive Abilities Unified Median competition, and Scotland secured top spot in the Adaptive Abilities Freestyle Pom.

Wales then joined the party, taking the Adaptive Abilities Unified Advanced Coed title.

There was more glory for the host nation in the Special Abilities sections, taking gold in the Traditional Cheer and Traditional Pom.