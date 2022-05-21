UEFA Women's Champions League 2022: Olympique Lyonnais crowned champions

Olympique Lyonnais were crowned 2022 UEFA Women's Champions League winners after a glittering display in an entertaining final as they defeated holders Barcelona 3-1 in Turin on Saturday (21 May).

First-half goals from Amandine Henry (6'), Ada Hegerberg (23') and Catarina Macario (33') boosted the record champions into a three-goal lead before Alexia Putellas (41') answered with Barça's sole goal on the evening shortly before the half-time break.

Lyon managed the match brilliantly in the second half and held on to their two-goal advantage to secure the top prize in European club football, the club's eighth Champions League trophy in their decorated history.

Amandine Henry of Olympique Lyonnais celebrates with teammates after scoring their side's first goal during the UEFA Women's Champions League final Picture by VALERIO PENNICINO

Lyon were rewarded with their strong start and high press when in the sixth minute their number six Henry opened the scoring with a spectacular strike from 35 yards out. Barcelona goalkeeper Sandra Panos had no chance of making the save as Henry’s effort flew into the top corner.

Australia international Ellie Carpenter had to be stretchered off early before the 15th minute - she was seen on crutches during the trophy presentation - and she was replaced Tokyo 2020 gold medallist and Canada defender Kadeisha Buchanan.

All-time Champions League top scorer Hegerberg doubled Lyon’s advantage in the 23rd minute with a header at the back post after left-back Selma Bacha sent in a superb cross to find the Norwegian star.

Catarina Macario scores Lyon's third goal of the evening Picture by 2022 Getty Images

The first yellow card of the warm Turin evening was shown to Barcelona defender Mapi Leon.

Shortly after that Lyon rubbed salt in the wound when USA international Macario poked in a third on the night courtesy of some quick-thinking passing from Hegerberg.

Just when Lyon looked to be in full cruise control, the world’s best player Putellas had something to say about that. Caroline Graham Hansen found Putellas with an early, low cross into the penalty area and Putellas volleyed in past Christiane Endler to give Barcelona some life heading into the half-time break.

Alexia Putellas of Barcelona carries the ball back to the centre after scoring her side's first and only goal of the night Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Barcelona coach Jonatan Giraldez brought on Nigeria star striker Assist Oshoala after half-time to give his side another attacking angle and dynamic.

However it was Lyon who created the first major chance of the second half when USA star midfielder Lindsey Horan found Delphine Cascarino in transition but the France winger fired her shot just inches over Panos’ crossbar.

Minutes later Barcelona’s Patri Guijarro nearly scored an even more spectacular goal than Henry’s with an attempt from nearly halfway out but her effort struck Endler's crossbar.

Barça struggled to create any more clear-cut goalscoring chances and Lyon ensured their name was etched on the top European club trophy for a record eighth time.