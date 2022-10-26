UEFA Europa League 2022-23, live streaming: Watch Manchester United vs Sheriff in matchweek 5 - full schedule

English giants Manchester United and Arsenal will be among the favourites for the UEFA Europa League 2022-23 title, which will take place from September 2022 to May 2023.

The second-tier of European football, the UEFA Europa League winners earn promotion to the UEFA Champions League the next season. German team Eintracht Frankfurt are the reigning champions, having beaten Rangers in last season’s final.

Manchester United will be one of the frontrunners for the title and have won the UEL in 2016-17. Fellow English team Arsenal will also fancy their chances.

Italy’s Roma, managed by the enigmatic Jose Mourinho, are the reigning champions of the UEFA European Conference League, the third-tier of European football, and will be looking to add the UEL to their cabinet.

The team Roma beat in the Conference League final last season, Dutch team Feyenoord will also pose a stiff challenge as will Spain’s Real Sociedad.

The UEL will welcome the third-placed teams from the group stages of the UEFA Champions League for the knockout stages, which adds to the drama and potentially throws up new contenders for the trophy.

Where to watch UEFA Europa League 2022-23 live in India

The UEFA Europa League 2022-23 matches will be telecast live on Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 1 HD TV channels in India. Live streaming of UEL 2022-23 in India will be on the SonyLIV app and website.

UEFA Europa League 2022-23 matchweek 5 schedule and live match start times in India

All times are Indian Standard Times (IST)

Thursday, October 27

Lazio vs Midtjylland - 10:15 PM IST

FC Zurich vs Bodo/Glimt - 10:15 PM IST

Ludogorets Razgrad vs Real Betis - 10:15 PM IST

Fenerbache vs Rennes - 10:15 PM IST

Malmo vs Union Saint-Gilloise - 10:15 PM IST

AEK Larnaca vs Dynamo Kyiv - 10:15 PM IST

PSV vs Arsenal - 10:15 PM IST

Union Berlin vs Braga - 10:15 PM IST

Friday, October 28

HJK vs Roma - 12:30 AM IST

Ferencvaros vs Monaco - 12:30 AM IST

SK Sturm Graz vs Feyenoord - 12:30 AM IST

Manchester United vs Sheriff - 12:30 AM IST

Freiburg vs Olympiacos - 12:30 AM IST

Crvena Zvezda vs Trabzonspor - 12:30 AM IST

Nantes vs Qarabag FK - 12:30 AM IST

Omonoia vs Real Sociedad - 12:30 AM IST