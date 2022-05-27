Live streaming of UEFA Champions League 2021-22 final: Liverpool seek revenge against Real Madrid 

European supremacy will be on the line when Liverpool take on Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 final at the Stade de France in Paris in the wee hours of Sunday. The match begins at 12:30 AM (Indian Standard Time).

It will be Liverpool’s third UCL final in five seasons while Real Madrid are playing their first summit-clash since 2017-2018, when they thumped Liverpool 3-1.

The Reds, however, went on to beat Tottenham Hotspur in the next season to win their sixth European crown.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are chasing a triple this season, having won the League Cup and FA Cup, but will have their task cut out against Real Madrid, who are the most successful team in the UEFA Champions League history, winning 13 titles.

While Liverpool had a somewhat straightforward route to the UCL final, beating Inter Milan (2-2), Benfica (6-4) and Villarreal (5-2) in the knockouts, Real Madrid had to dig deep in their come-from-behind wins against PSG (3-2), Chelsea (5-4) and Manchester City (6-5).

The two sides boast some of the finest talents in the football world, who, on their day, can win their teams titles single-handedly.

Carlo Ancelloti’s Real Madrid boast the talismanic Karim Benzema, who leads the scoring charts this UCL season with 15 goals, as well as proven match winners like Luka Modric and Vinicius Junior.

Liverpool, on the other hand, will rely on Egyptian ace Mohammad Salah, who was tragically subbed off early in the 2018 final after suffering an injury, Senegalese goal machine Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz to deliver.

While the Reds were involved in a bitter Premier League race with Manchester City which went right down to the wire, the Galacticos’ big guns are well rested after claiming their record 35th La Liga title with ease a few weeks back.

Sunday’s meeting will be Liverpool’s 10th appearance in the UEFA Champions League final while Real Madrid will take the field in a summit clash for the 16th time.

Where to watch the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 final live in India?

The Liverpool vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2021-22 final will be telecast live on Sony Ten 2 (English), Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) and Sony Ten 4 (Tamil and Telugu) TV channels in India. The match begins on Sunday, May 29 at 12:30 AM IST.

Live streaming of the UCL 2021-22 final in India will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.