Aman Sehrawat becomes India’s first gold medallist at U-23 World Wrestling Championships

Teenager Aman Sehrawat made history as he became the first Indian wrestler to win a gold medal at the U-23 World Wrestling Championships in Pontevedra, Spain on Saturday.

The 16-year-old Aman Sehrawat beat junior European silver-medallist Ahmet Duman of Turkey 12-4 in the final to win the gold.

Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Ravi Kumar Dahiya had made the final in their categories in previous editions but could only win the silver medal.

Aman Sehrawat won gold at the U23 Asian championship and silver at the U20 Asian championship earlier this year.

India finished with six medals - one gold, one silver and four bronze at the U-23 World Wrestling Championships 2022.

Sajan Bhanwala became the first Greco Roman wrestler from India to win a medal - a bronze - at the U23 world wrestling championships before Vikas and Nitesh followed suit.

Only nine Indian wrestlers could compete at the event as 21 wrestlers could not travel to Spain after being denied visas.

