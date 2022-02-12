Top facts about the men's giant slalom at Beijing 2022

The giant slalom is the first men's technical event, the fourth overall, in alpine skiing at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

The race will take place on the 'Ice River' course at the Yanqing National Skiing Centre and is scheduled for Sunday (13 February) with the first run at 10:15 local time (03:15 CET, or 18:15 PST on Saturday) and the second one at 13:45 (06:45 CET, 21:45 PST)

Defending GS champion Marcel Hirscher retired at the end of the 2019 season and Italian legend Alberto Tomba remains the only skier ever to retain an Olympic title in this event (1988-1992).

Men's giant slalom at Beijing 2022: Stars to watch

Marco Odermatt (SUI): With four wins and one second place in five races, the overall World Cup leader is considered the man to beat in this event.

Manuel Feller (AUT): The Austrian this season has recorded his best results in GS with three World Cup podiums (Val d'Isere, Alta Badia, Adelboden).

Henrik Kristoffersen (NOR): The PyeongChang 2018 silver medallist, and 2019 world champion, has been the only skier to beat Odermatt this season with a win in Alta Badia.

Mathieu Faivre (FRA): He's the reigning world champion, his best result this season is a fifth place in Adelboden in early January.

Luca De Aliprandini (ITA): The Italian, world silver medallist from Cortina 2021, was runner-up at the home GS in Alta Badia, one of his top-5 finishes this season.

Alexis Pinturault (FRA): A two-time Olympic GS medallist, the Frenchman has 18 career World Cup wins (and 39 podiums) in this event. This season he has collected two podiums (second in Val d'Isere, third in Adelboden).