The spirit of Teranga: Why the sporting world will fall in love with Senegal at Dakar 2026

Senegal is the ‘Land of Teranga’, a value that is intricate and central to daily life in the West African nation.

Teranga, also written as Teraanga, is a word coined from the local dialect Wolof, and encompasses the warmth, generosity, and sharing that is core to Senegalese life.

The Teranga spirit is bound to come alive when Senegal welcomes the world for its biggest sporting event ever, the fourth Youth Olympic Games (YOG), Dakar 2026.

Athletes and fans will see a distinct brand of respect and hospitality that has for decades become an integral part in the way of life for most of the 16 million Senegalese: “People are always happy to help.”

Senegalese fans cheering their football team at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Picture by 2002 Getty Images

What is the origin of Teranga?

The origin of Teranga remains unknown, but it has been widely associated with the country’s colonisation and slavery history between the 15th and 20th century.

The shared suffering brought the people closer together, a spirit that was glorified more by the nation’s first president Leopold Sedar Senghor.

Sengor is believed to have championed the Teranga as a way of uniting the Senegalese irrespective of their religion, tribe, ethnic group, or culture.

That spirit has since become a national identity and most of the national sports teams like the football team, the Lions of Teranga, have coined their names around the virtue.

The Olympic family will have a chance to feel, see, and experience this unique concept during the Dakar 2026 Games.

Most facets of the Senegalese way of life embodies this concept - from the shared way of eating, the peaceful co-existence between the predominant Muslim majority and the minority Christians who celebrate their festivities together, to the day-to-day greetings between strangers.

Idrissa Sane, one of the country’s leading sports journalists eagerly waiting to cover Dakar 2026 for his daily newspaper the L’OBS explains the warmth that the word Teranga evokes.

“Senegal is the country of Teranga because when we host visitors, be it athletes in sport or other guests, tourists, we know how to make them feel like home. If you visit a local place or home, you are always welcome. People are happy to help,” he told Olympics.com four years ahead of the YOGs.

With the Teranga Lions boasting of their high-profile player Sadio Mane, riding high as reigning African champions, and one of the five teams who have qualified for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 from the continent, sport is at a high point in Senegal.

Senegal players celebrate after scoring a goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. Picture by 2018 Getty Images

The men’s basketball team are also well placed to qualify for a third straight FIBA World Cup appearance, and the Youth Olympics come at a good time to inspire the next generation.

“The Games will be great because young people love sport and most of the Senegalese national teams are doing well at the moment. A lot more people are now going to stadiums to cheer and work out.”

Well, If you love sport and would love to experience the Teranga warmth on the westernmost point of mainland Africa, it’s time to start planning your trip for the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games.