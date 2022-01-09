Australian Open: Players with most titles - Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams lead the way

The Australian Open 2022 will be the 53rd edition of the Grand Slam since the Open era began in 1969.

The Australian Open is the first of four Grand Slams in a calendar year and attracts some of the biggest crowds.

It was held on grass courts until 1987 before switching to hard courts in 1988 and has remained that way ever since.

As we gear up for an enthralling Australian Open 2022, we look at the most successful players at the Australian Open over the years.

Men’s singles - Novak Djokovic

Serbian tennis ace Novak Djokovic has won the most men’s singles titles at the Australian Open with nine.

Novak Djokovic also has two hat-tricks of Australian Open titles, once between 2011-2013 and then doing an encore from 2019-2021.

The Serbian’s first Australian Open crown came in 2008, when he came from a set down to beat Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6.

Djokovic has beaten Andy Murray in as many as four Australian Open finals while he has also beaten Rafael Nadal in two finals.

Women’s singles - Serena Williams

American legend Serena Williams is the most successful women’s singles player at the Australian Open, having won seven trophies in the Open era.

Serena Williams first won the Australian Open as a 21-year-old in 2003, beating elder sister Venus Williams 7-6, 3-6, 6-4.

Serena has won consecutive Australian Opens in 2009 and 2010. She has beaten Venus Williams and Maria Sharapova twice each in the Australian Open finals.

Serena Williams’ latest Australian Open title came in 2017, when she beat Venus Williams 6-4, 6-4 in the final.

Men’s doubles - Mike Bryan and Bob Bryan

American twins Mike Bryan and Bob Bryan together won six Australian Open men’s doubles titles - the most in the Open era.

The Bryan twins won a hat-trick of titles from 2009-2011 after winning consecutive titles in 2006 and 2007.

The 2006 triumph was the Bryans’ first Australian Open title, where they beat Martin Damm and Leander Paes 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the final.

The twins’ last Australian Open crown came in 2013, as they triumphed over Robin Haase and Igor Sijsling 6-3, 6-4.

Women’s doubles - Martina Navratilova

The legendary Martina Navratilova won an incredible eight women’s doubles trophies at the Australian Open.

Incidentally, seven of those were won with Pam Shriver, all of which came consecutively from 1982-1989.

Martina Navratilova’s first Australian Open title in the women’s doubles was in 1980.

Navratilova and her partner Betsy Nagelsen beat Ann Kiyomura and Candy Reynolds 6-4, 6-4 in the final.

In addition to the doubles, Martina Navratilova also won three women’s singles crowns at the Australian Open - in 1981, 1983 and 1985.

Mixed doubles - Jim Pugh/Leander Paes/Daniel Nestor/Barbora Krejcikova

As many as four different players - Jim Pugh, Daniel Nestor, Barbora Krejcikova and Leander Paes - have won three Australian Open mixed doubles titles, the most in the Open era.

There was no mixed doubles competition at the Australian Open from 1970-1986.

American Jim Pugh won a hat-trick of mixed doubles at the Australian Open in 1988, 1989 and 1990. The first two were won with Jana Novotna while the 1990 crown came with Natalia Zvereva.

Leander Paes won his first Australian Open mixed doubles with Martina Navratilova in 2003. He then won in 2010 with Cara Black and 2015 with Martina Hingis.

Canadian Daniel Nestor won in 2007 (with Elena Likhovtseva), 2011 (with Katarina Srebotnik) and 2014 (with Kristina Mladenovic).

Czech Republic’s Barbora Krejcikova has won a hat-trick of Australian Open mixed doubles from 2019-2021. She won with Rajeev Ram in 2019 and 2021 while winning with Nikola Mektic in 2020.

Most Australian Open titles