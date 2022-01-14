Team USA announce men's ice hockey team for Beijing 2022

No NHL players will be heading to Beijing 2022 but Team USA’s 25-man ice hockey roster still includes an Olympian, 15 current college hockey players (NCAA), two players from the American Hockey League (AHL) – the feeder league to the NHL – and eight European professionals, including O'Neill.

“We’re excited about the roster we’ve put together,” said John Vanbiesbrouck, general manager of the 2022 US Olympic men’s ice hockey team. “The Olympics are the biggest stage in sports and it was fun to hear the enthusiasm our players have to represent their country.”

Brian O’Neill, 33, who is playing in his sixth season for Finland’s Jokerit professional team in Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), is the sole player with Olympic experience. O'Neill played at PyeongChang 2018 where the men's team finished seventh. The last time the men's side won a medal at a Winter Games was silver at Vancouver 2010, beaten by hosts Canada in overtime in the gold-medal game.

A total of seven players bring NHL experience to the Team USA lineup, which are Nick Shore, Steven Kampfer, Aaron Ness, David Warsofsky, Kenny Agostino, Andy Miele and O’Neill.

Team USA head coach David Quinn believes his team has a good mix of young talent and veterans.

“We all had to change gears in December when the NHL announced it wasn’t going,’’ Quinn said during an interview on ESPN2. “But USA Hockey and general manager John Vanbiesbrouck and I were talking and we had to change gears. We feel very confident with the group we have chosen. We’re excited about the mix. I think it will be a great blend of youth and experience. USA Hockey has never had a deeper player pool.’’

The 2022 Olympic Winter Games will take place 4-20 February in Beijing, People's Republic of China with the US men's team opening play on 10 February against the hosts.

Team USA men's hockey for Beijing 2022

14 Forwards

Nick Abruzzese, Kenny Agostino, Matty Beniers, Brendan Brisson, Noah Cates, Sean Farrell, Sam Hentges, Matthew Knies, Marc McLaughlin, Ben Meyers, Andy Miele, Brian O’Neill, Nick Shore, Nathan Smith

8 Defensemen

Brian Cooper, Brock Faber, Drew Helleson, Steven Kampfer, Aaron Ness, Nick Perbix, Jake Sanderson, David Warsofsky

3 Goaltenders

Drew Commesso, Strauss Mann, Pat Nagle