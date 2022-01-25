Team Canada announce men's ice hockey roster for Beijing

With Beijing 2022 just 10 days away, Team Canada have announced the men's ice hockey roster they hope can bring them a 10th gold medal at the Olympic Winter Games.

With NHL players not competing at the Games, the 25-strong Canadian roster is made up of nine players from Russia's Kontinental Hockey League, with the rest of the squad plying their trade in Switzerland, Sweden, Germany and the United States.

One of the stars of the show will be 37-year-old legend Eric Staal who won gold at the Olympic Winter Games Vancouver 2010. In a press release that followed the announcement, Staal revealed his delight at having been selected.

"I have so many fond memories of competing at the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver and winning a gold medal on home ice,'' he said. "The Olympics are the pinnacle of sport, and I know our entire team is grateful for the opportunity.''

Joining Staal in a squad that mixes youth with experience are three bronze medallists from PyeongChang 2018 in Maxim Noreau, Eric O’Dell, and Mat Robinson while the youngest players on the roster are Mason McTavish and Owen Power (the no.1 pick in the 2021 NHL draft), who will both be just 19 when they compete at the Games.

The Beijing 2022 men's ice hockey competition begins on 9 February with the final set to take place on 20 February.

Canada men's ice hockey squad

Goaltenders

Devon Levi

Edward Pasquale

Matt Tomkins

Defence

Mark Barberio

Jason Demers

Brandon Gormley

Alex Grant

Maxim Noreau

Owen Power

Mat Robinson

Tyler Wotherspoon

Forwards