Team Canada announce men's ice hockey roster for Beijing
The 25-player squad includes Vancouver 2010 Olympic gold medallist Eric Staal, 2021 top draft pick Owen Power and three members of the Olympic bronze medal-winning side from PyeongChang 2018.
With Beijing 2022 just 10 days away, Team Canada have announced the men's ice hockey roster they hope can bring them a 10th gold medal at the Olympic Winter Games.
With NHL players not competing at the Games, the 25-strong Canadian roster is made up of nine players from Russia's Kontinental Hockey League, with the rest of the squad plying their trade in Switzerland, Sweden, Germany and the United States.
One of the stars of the show will be 37-year-old legend Eric Staal who won gold at the Olympic Winter Games Vancouver 2010. In a press release that followed the announcement, Staal revealed his delight at having been selected.
"I have so many fond memories of competing at the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver and winning a gold medal on home ice,'' he said. "The Olympics are the pinnacle of sport, and I know our entire team is grateful for the opportunity.''
Joining Staal in a squad that mixes youth with experience are three bronze medallists from PyeongChang 2018 in Maxim Noreau, Eric O’Dell, and Mat Robinson while the youngest players on the roster are Mason McTavish and Owen Power (the no.1 pick in the 2021 NHL draft), who will both be just 19 when they compete at the Games.
The Beijing 2022 men's ice hockey competition begins on 9 February with the final set to take place on 20 February.
Canada men's ice hockey squad
Goaltenders
- Devon Levi
- Edward Pasquale
- Matt Tomkins
Defence
- Mark Barberio
- Jason Demers
- Brandon Gormley
- Alex Grant
- Maxim Noreau
- Owen Power
- Mat Robinson
- Tyler Wotherspoon
Forwards
- Daniel Carr
- Adam Cracknell
- David Desharnais
- Landon Ferraro
- Josh Ho-Sang
- Corban Knight
- Jack McBain
- Mason McTavish
- Eric O’Dell
- Eric Staal
- Ben Street
- Adam Tambellini
- Jordan Weal
- Daniel Winnik