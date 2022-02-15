Switzerland looking to upset bronze bombers Finland in women's ice hockey third-place playoff

Finland and Switzerland will take each other in the bronze-medal clash in the women's ice hockey tournament at Beijing 2022 on Wednesday (16 February).

There will be no time for licking wounds after they suffered semi-finals defeats at the hands of the two powerhouses of women's ice hockey, the USA and Canada.

Canada thrashed Switzerland 10-3 before the United States steamrolled Finland 4-1 in the semi-final clashes. Switzerland and Finland will now face each other in a repeat of their thrilling round-robin match where the former claimed a narrow 3-2 victory.

The two teams had met twice before at the Winter Olympic Games, where the Finns came out on top on both occasions with 4-0 in Torino 2006 and 4-3 in Sochi 2014.

The bronze bombers

Finland goes into the clash as the perennial bronze medallists finishing third at three Olympic Winter Games since the inaugural women's tournament at Nagano 1998.

In fact, they are the very first country to win the women's ice hockey bronze medal with a 4-1 win over the People's Republic of China.

They did it again at Vancouver 2010, beating Sweden 3-2 in overtime and will be looking to win back-to-back bronzes after their 3-2 win over the OAR in PyeongChang 2018.

Looking for revenge

Switzerland is no stranger to the third step of the podium, clinching the bronze at Sochi 2014 courtesy of a 4-3 win over Sweden.

The Swiss will be looking to exact revenge on the Finns after their third-place playoff at 2021 at the 2021 Ice Hockey Women's World Championship in Calgary, Canada. Finland won the match 3-1 to win a record 13th bronze medal at the global showpiece.

Finland's record as the bronze bombers will be purely academic when the two sides cross swords in their first third-place playoff against each other at the Olympic Winter Games.

Swiss forward Alina Muller said the team would brush off the defeat to Canada in pursuit of their second bronze at the quadrennial showpiece.

"That means everything (winning bronze). A medal at the Olympics is what every athlete dreams of. Now we have the opportunity, and we'll give it our all.

"You want to win gold every time you compete in a tournament, but the United States and Canada are on the next level, and we are not there yet," Muller said. "But with a good team effort, everything is possible. We will focus on the bronze, and it'll shine bright if we get it."

Jenni Hiirikoski Picture by 2014 Getty Images

Hungry for more

Standing squarely in their way is Finland's defensive unit spearheaded by the iconic Jenni Hiirikoski, considered one of the finest ice hockey players of her generation.

The Finnish captain will be looking to end her fourth Olympic appearance on a high with a third bronze around her neck.

"Honestly, it is disappointing, but we have one more game left, and we have to focus on that one. This team is really hungry, we came here to win a medal, so we still have that one goal left." - Jenni Hiirikosk

The sides will take to the ice at the Wukesong Sports Centre on Wednesday (16 February) at 19:30 (Beijing time).