IOC approves surfing, skateboarding, and sport climbing for Los Angeles 2028 Games 

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has formally approved the proposal to include surfing, skateboarding, and sport climbing at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

The decision was made during the 139th IOC session on Thursday (3 February) in Beijing, one day ahead of the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.

All three sports made their Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020 in 2021.

"The LA28 Games have always been about bringing more freshness, youthful energy and creativity into the Olympic and Paralympic movement," said Casey Wasserman, chairman of the LA organising committee in a statement.

The three sports were already part of the programme for the Paris 2024 Games.

"The proposed inclusion of these youth based sports is based on the success of Tokyo 2028, a commitment to innovation and also recognising the deep roots each of these three sports have in Los Angeles and in California," IOC President Thomas Bach said in early December, when the IOC Executive Board had recommended for these three celebrated Californian activities to be part of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

The LA Games are scheduled to take place from 21 July to 8 August in 2028.