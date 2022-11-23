Son Heung-Min at FIFA World Cup 2022: How fit is the star striker?

South Korea and Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-Min will be one of the Premier League superstars at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Despite a testing injury here's why the Rio 2016 Olympian could be in good form at the biggest tournament in men's football.
Son Heung-Min has grown to become one of the most impressive players in men's football.
When the Republic of Korea line up for their FIFA World Cup fixtures at Qatar 2022, much of the focus will be on the striker's health and fitness - given he underwent surgery just weeks ago on 4th November after suffering a facial fracture in an on-field collision.
The Spurs star is currently training in a mask and hoping that he will able to supply the goals needed to succeed against Uruguay, Ghana and Portugal in Group H.
Aside from Son's desire to shake off the injury, fire the Asian nation through the group stage and do his country proud, the team captain is likely to have some extra motivation this time around - the memory of a man who helped get him into the best physical shape of his career.
Gian Piero Ventrone joined Son's club, Tottenham Hotspur, in November 2021 when head coach Antonio Conte took charge of the North London team.
The Italian fitness expert, who had helped Juventus - including then midfielder Conte - to claim the European Champions League crown, before joining Italy's national team for their 2006 World Cup win, quickly managed to instigate a turnaround in player athleticism.
Tottenham went from being the English Premier League side who covered the least distance in a game on average under previous coach Nuno Espirito Santo, to the top of the distance charts in the opening weeks of the 2022/23 season.
Despite putting the superstar athletes through gruelling sessions, including in 30c temperatures on a pre-season tour of Seoul, the players still spoke of their admiration for Ventrone.
“His English is not perfect, sometimes he is coming with his phone and translating into English from Italian. It means a lot. Not football-wise, I think life-wise he gives me so much advice, which I am really grateful for, " Rio 2016 Olympian Son told the media in September 2022. "He has been so helpful, giving me always a big hug in tough times and even great times he has always been next to me and every staff.”
Three weeks later, Tottenham announced that Ventrone had died. It was a huge shock. The 62-year-old had been diagnosed with Leukemia just weeks earlier.
The world has lost a truly special person," Son posted on his instagram account in tribute to Ventrone following the Italian's death.
"Gian Piero, you helped me get through the hardest times, and together we celebrated some incredible memories. I cannot put in enough words my gratitude to you, and how much I owe to you. We will miss you so, so much. Thank you for everything my friend. I am sending all of my love to you and all of your family."
“He’s been there for me in tough moments, in good moments,” Son later shared in a post-match press conference.
“He was keeping me always level and we had a really good relationship. This is not for any other people, this is for me really really special. It just hurts talking about him.”
While Son struggled for goals at the start of the 2022/23 campaign, he never gave up. The striker provided the perfect response to being left out of the starting line-up against Leicester City on 17th September 2022. He was brought into the action as a substitute and scored a hat-trick in a 6-2 Tottenham comeback win, all three special in their own way. And afterwards Son sought out the man who had helped make it possible, giving a big hug to Gian Piero Ventrone on the touchline.
A focus on player welfare was a key aspect of Ventrone's approach.
“I have three rules. One: avoid injuries in training. Two: limit the number of muscle injuries during games. Three: grant a high-level athletic performance," the coach shared with Italy's Gazzetta dello Sport in what turned out to be his final interview, a week before he died.
“We are going towards individual work, following parameters that follow the biotype and the player’s previous experience.
“Rather than make footballers stronger, we are focusing on their balance so that the machine is always ready.
He also gave special mention to Son Heung-Min and his attributes.
"Son has big quadriceps, it’s useless to develop them further. His best quality is pace. Again, we want to exalt his machine’s balance more than the strength.”
The seven multi-time Asian footballer of the year is hoping for magical moments in his national team colours at Qatar 2022, perhaps even a goal similar to that which won him the Puskas award in 2020, for the best goal scored on the planet that season.
The time to deliver glory is now.
To achieve full fitness and challenge at this World Cup could be the best tribute yet from Son to the fitness coach who helped him succeed once again.
