Son Heung-Min at FIFA World Cup 2022: How fit is the star striker?

Son Heung-Min has grown to become one of the most impressive players in men's football.

When the Republic of Korea line up for their FIFA World Cup fixtures at Qatar 2022, much of the focus will be on the striker's health and fitness - given he underwent surgery just weeks ago on 4th November after suffering a facial fracture in an on-field collision.

The Spurs star is currently training in a mask and hoping that he will able to supply the goals needed to succeed against Uruguay, Ghana and Portugal in Group H.

Aside from Son's desire to shake off the injury, fire the Asian nation through the group stage and do his country proud, the team captain is likely to have some extra motivation this time around - the memory of a man who helped get him into the best physical shape of his career.

