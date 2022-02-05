Men's normal hill final at Beijing 2022: Top facts

The men's ski jumping final takes place on Sunday 6 February 6 beginning at 6pm in Beijing and hopes of a classic Olympic gold medal final are sky-high at Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

In tricky, windy conditions, the first normal hill qualifier saw the Norwegians soar to first and second place with 23-year-old Marius Lindvik and Robert Johansson flying furthest.

'Wing Commander' Johansson claimed bronze in the normal hill and large hill and also won team gold at PyeongChang 2018, he looks in fine Olympic form again.

Also going viral because of that marvellous moustache four years ago, he's hoping to have a moment in Beijing too.

But the Norwegians have plenty of competition with Poland's Piotr Zyla looking good in third place in the first qualifier and Japan's KOBAYASHI Ryoyu fourth.

Kobayashi is currently second in the FIS overall World Cup standings after a superb start to the season, and is definitely a top-of-the-podium contender.

Men's ski jumping normal hill final: Preview and Stars to watch

The only man above Kobayashi on the current World Cup overall standings right now is leader Karl Geiger, Germany's high-flyer is calmness personified and won't be worried by his ninth place finish in the opening qualifier.

The man they call “The Engineer” and “Mister Reliable” on tour will stick to his disciplined and methodical process and is a definite contender for gold.

Decorated Austrian Stefan Kraft was fifth in the qualies, just ahead of his Austrian teammate Manuel Fettner, who's been jumping particularly well in training in Zhangjiakou.

Kraft is a three-time world champion who even has his own Madam Tussaud’s waxwork in Vienna, and he'd love to add Olympic gold to the list.

But this early in the competition nothing has been decided yet and we could see plenty of jumpers sail out over the qualifying leaders.

Take Markus Eisenbichler for example, the man who feels like Aladdin on his magic carpet, he's sixth in the overall standings but with six world titles he's keen to enjoy the view from an Olympic podium too.

Then there's Kamil Stoch, Poland's most decorated Olympian with three gold medals and a bronze, the Sochi 2014 normal hill gold medallist is aiming to scale the Olympic heights once more.

And who could forget Halvor Egner Granerud?

Another Norwegian podium threat, at 25 Granerud currently lies third on the FIS ski jumping overall standings and could make this Olympics his own, he has the experience and personality to go all the way.

The normal hill final on Sunday is sure to provide the height of drama, don't miss it!

Men's ski jumping Normal Hill Olympic final schedule

The men's normal hill ski jumping individual gold medal will be won on Sunday 6 February at the Zhangjiakou National Ski Jumping Centre starting at 6pm local time in China.

Schedule

18:00 Men's Normal Hill Individual Trial Round for Competition

19:00 Men's Normal Hill Individual 1st Round

20:00 Men's Normal Hill Final Round