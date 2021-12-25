Para skier Shona Brownlee and the power of trying something new

For para skier Shona Brownlee, making the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games is the ultimate reward for making for the best of a bad situation.

In 2012, the Scot injured her ankle during basic Royal Air Force (RAF) training.

What initially appeared to be a case of ligament damage developed into excruciating Complex Regional Pain Syndrome with Brownlee undergoing multiple operations and using crutches before eventually deciding to have the leg amputated below the knee in 2018.

She found her life immediately improved and then, while at the Headley Court Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre, she saw an advert for the RAF’s 'Battle Back' programme. The initiative offered wounded, injured and sick service personnel the chance to try skiing.

The senior aircraftwoman gave the 10-day course in Bavaria a go, and has not looked back.

"It’s a cliché," Brownlee told the International Paralympic Committee, "but it’s true that skiing gives you freedom. Everyone is on the same mountain as you regardless of whether or not they have been injured."

Brownlee continued skiing and was soon contacted by the Armed Forces Para-Snowsport Team (AFPST) asking if she would enter Para Alpine competitions.

Despite having never imagined she would be one day be ski racing, she did not hesitate to take on the challenge:

"It was a bit of a baptism of fire," explains Brownlee to GB Snowsport. "I'd only recently had my leg amputated and was still going through rehabilitation, while throwing myself into a busy season of races."

She defied her own expectations and has continued to thrive.

The 42-year-old has won 25 Europa and NorAm Cup medals and counting and, in December, made the podium twice on her Para Alpine World Cup debut.

Her selection for Team GB's squad for Beijing contributed to her being named RAF Sportswoman of the Year for 2021.

"At the start of my injury I was told all the things I could not do; my answer was, 'Why not? I will prove to you I can.'" – Shona Brownlee, to the Royal Air Force

Shona Brownlee: a “whirlwind” 2021

Brownlee’s rapid rise in para skiing is in part down to her focused mental attitude.

Boasting a masters in Music from Arizona State University, the West Lothian native has applied the same dedication used to nurture her musical talents to excel in her sporting career.

"Ever since starting piano lessons aged seven, my evenings and weekends were spent rehearsing and playing in concerts,” she told GB Snowsport. “It’s almost all I’ve ever known!”

Recognising the positive force trying something new can have on your life, the Briton is now on something of a roll.

In 2019, when asked if she would try out the triathlon to raise money for the AFPST and help with her rehab, she immediately signed up and found herself loving the challenge: "I ended up enjoying it so much, I did another one two weeks later!"

Her rise in triathlon has been equally impressive with Brownlee winning silver at the 2021 British Para-Triathlon Championships in the PTS4 class.

Since being selected for the GB Snowsport’s Para squad for the 2021/22 season in August, the Briton admits that the past few months have been a “whirlwind".

Beijing awaits with Brownlee’s resolve and her ascent in her chosen sport touching those around her.

Her father Archie spoke to the Daily Record about her relentless pursuit of excellence.

“Shona has throughout her life always set herself the highest of standards to aim for in everything she does.

“The prosthesis changed her life dramatically. It has been great to see her smiling again and taking on new challenges. We have all been amazed at her achievements."

That mindset could see her make the podium at the Paralympic Winter Games less than four years after hitting the slopes for the first time.