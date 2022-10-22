Serhiy Kulish wins men's 50m rifle 3 positions world title as Ukraine, Poland, India, China book Olympic quota spots

Ukraine’s Serhiy Kulish took the men's 50m rifle three positions (R3P) shooting world title in emphatic style in Cairo, Egypt, on Saturday (22 October).

Kulish easily defeated Poland’s Tomasz Bartnik 16-6 in the gold-medal match consisting of two series each of kneeling and prone shoots and four series of standing shoots.

The overall points score was 413.9 to 409.4 as the Rio 2016 10m rifle silver medallist, who missed out on a R3P medal at Tokyo 2020 last year after shooting another athlete's target, claimed his first world title having taken mixed team 50m prone silver on Wednesday.

Kulish and Bartnik secured Paris 2024 Olympic quota spots for their nations courtesy of their top two finishes, with four places on offer in this event.

Third placed Jon-Hermann Hegg of Norway had already bagged a trip to France for his nation, courtesy of his second-place finish at the European Championships in Wroclaw, Poland in September, but was happy to come away with another podium place here.

Swapnil Kusale won a place for India in Paris after finishing behind Hegg, coming fourth out of the eight finalists. Drama ensued in the final round of the ranking match, however, as a wayward shot by Kusale dropped him from second to fourth, leaving him not only out of the match-up for gold but out of the medals.

Fifth-placed Liu Yukun claimed the fourth and final Olympic quota spot for the People’s Republic of China.

ISSF World Championships 50m Rifle 3 Positions (R3P) men – Results

1 Serhiy Kulish (UKR) 413.9

2 Tomasz Bartnik (POL) 409.4

3 Jon-Hermann Hegg (NOR) 407.9

4 Swapnil Kusale (IND) 407.6

5 Liu Yukun (CHN) 357.0

6 Maciej Kowalewicz (POL) 356.6

7 Maximilian Dallinger (GER) 305.7

8 Kim Jonghyun (KOR) 304.5

Paris 2024 qualification process

There are 32 spots at the Paris 2024 Games on offer in Cairo – the first time a North African nation has held the event – across a fortnight of competition at the 2022 International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Championships Rifle/Pistol.

Eight Olympic individual disciplines have four golden tickets to be won, in addition to the battle for the podium places. The event started on Wednesday 12 October and finishes Thursday (27 October).

10m Air Rifle (AR) men – 4 spots – Men and Women’s individual finals were on 14 October.

10m Air Rifle (AR) women – 4 spots - Men and Women’s individual finals were on 14 October.

10m Air Pistol (AP) men – 4 spots - Men and Women’s individual finals were on 15 October

10m Air Pistol (AP) women – 4 spots - Men and Women’s individual finals were on 15 October

50m Rifle 3 Positions (R3P) women – 4 spots – Final was 21 October

50m Rifle 3 Positions (R3P) men - 4 spots - Final was 22 October.

25m Standard Pistol (SP) women – 4 spots - Final is 22 October

25m Rapid Fire Pistol (RFP) men – 4 spots – Final is 23 October.

Those quota places are awarded to National Olympic Committees (NOC) rather than the specific athlete.

The results from these ISSF World Championship competitions will also go towards a shooter's MQS for the 2024 Games.

Action is being streamed live on Olympic Channel via Olympics.com right here.

The event follows the ISSF World Championship Shotgun in Osijek where Olympic berths were awarded in Skeet and Trap shooting. Full details and replay highlights are here.

ISSF World Championship Rifle/Pistol Cairo 2022: Elite competition schedule and start times

Medal events in bold. All times are local to Cairo, Egypt, which is two hours ahead of GMT/UTC.

Saturday 22 October - Day 10 of competition

08:00 - 12:30 - 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Stage 1

08:15 - 09:45 - 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men Stage 2

10:45 onward - Final - 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men - Paris 2024 quota spots available – Watch on Olympic Channel via Olympics.com live.

– Watch on Olympic Channel via Olympics.com live. 12:00 - 12:50 - 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Women Part 1

13:15 - 15:00 - 25m Standard Pistol Women Rapid Fire Stage

13:30 - 14:05 - 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Women Part 2

16:00 onward - Final - 25m Standard Pistol Women - Paris 2024 quota spots available – Watch on Olympic Channel via Olympics.com live.

Sunday 23 October - Day 11 of competition

08:00 - 09:00 - 25m Pistol Team Women Part 1

08:30 onward - Final 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Women

09:15 - 09:45 - 25m Pistol Team Women Part 2

09:30 - 10:20 - 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Men Part 1

10:30 onward - Final - 25m Pistol Team Women

11:00 - 11:30 - 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Men Part 2

11:00 - 15:30 - 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Stage 2

12:30 onward - Final - 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Men

14:30 - 15:20 - 50m Rifle 3 Positions Mixed Team Part 1 Relay 1

16:00 - 16:50 - 50m Rifle 3 Positions Mixed Team Part 1 Relay 2

16:30 onward - Final - 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men - Paris 2024 quota spots available – Watch on Olympic Channel via Olympics.com live.

Monday 24 October - Day 12 of competition

08:00 - 11:00 - 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team Men Stage 1

08:15 - 08:50 - 50m Rifle 3 Positions Mixed Team Part 2

09:45 onward - Final 50m Rifle 3 Positions Mixed Team

11:15 - 12:45 - 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team Men Stage 2

13:30 onward - Final - 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team Men

15:15 - 16:00 - 50m Pistol Mixed Team Part 1

16:30 - 17:00 - 50m Pistol Mixed Team Part 2

17:45 onward - Final - 50m Pistol Mixed Team

Tuesday 25 October - Day 13 of competition

09:00 - 11:00 - 25m Centre Fire Pistol Men Precision Stage

09:00 - 11:00 - 25m Centre Fire Pistol Women Precision Stage

12:00 - 13:30 - 25m Centre Fire Pistol Men Rapid Fire Stage

12:00 - 13:30 - 25m Centre Fire Pistol Women Precision Stage

13:00 - 14:30 - 300m Rifle 3 Positions Women

15:30 onward - Final 300m Rifle 3 Positions Team Men

Wednesday 26 October - Day 14 of competition

08:00 onward - Final 300m Rifle 3 Positions Team Women

09:15 - 10:05 - 300m Rifle Prone Men

10:45 - 11:35 - 300m Rifle Prone Women

12:45 - 14:00 - 300m Rifle 3 Positions Mixed Team Part 1

14:30 - 15:00 - 300m Rifle 3 Positions Mixed Team Part 2

15:45 onward - 300m Rifle 3 Positions Mixed Team

Thursday 27 October - Day 15 of competition

08:00 onward - Final 300m Rifle Prone Team Men

09:45 onward - Final 300m Rifle Prone Team Women

1 1:45 - 12:45 - 300m Rifle Prone Mixed Team Part 1

13:15 - 13:45 - 300m Rifle Prone Mixed Team Part 2

14:30 onward - Final - 300m Rifle Prone Mixed Team

All times are subject to change. Junior competition is also taking place. Full schedule including training times available on the ISSF website here.

How to watch the ISSF World Championship Rifle/Pistol Cairo 2022 competitions and Paris 2024 Qualifier finals

The finals which offer direct quota spots to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics are being livestreamed worldwide on Olympic Channel via Olympics.com and the official Olympics apps for mobile and connected TV devices, with replay and highlights clips also available.

Action from across the ISSF shooting world championships is also being televised via the organiser's broadcast partners, and via the ISSF streaming and YouTube channels. Full information can be found here.