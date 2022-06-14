Serena Williams to make Wimbledon comeback

Tennis star Serena Williams will return to Wimbledon after a 12-month long break since her last competitive appearance.

Tournament organisers have confirmed on Tuesday (14 June) that the former world number one was awarded one of seven wild cards for the singles competition.

The 40-year-old has not played since injuring her leg in the opening round of last year.

"SW and SW19, It's a date. 2022. See you there," Williams wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of a pair of trainers on grass to announce her comeback.

To date, the American has won seven singles titles at the All-England Lawn Tennis Club.

She is currently ranked number 1,208 and was not featured on the original entry list for the grand slam.

Ahead of her return to Wimbledon, Williams will kick off her 2022 season with an appearance at the LTA Rothesay International Competition in Eastbourne next week. She will pair up with Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in the doubles event.