Ruth Chepngetich narrowly misses world record en route to winning 2022 Chicago Marathon — results

Ruth Chepngetich had everyone on tenterhooks. The Kenyan had gone off alone at the front of the 2022 Chicago Marathon early, and hard. Would she break the world record?

That the 2021 champion would defend her title was not in doubt; it was a race against the clock and Brigid Kosgei's world and course record. Chepngetich, who was on pace for a 2:09 race after 10km and stayed inside the world record split until the final climb to the finish line, ultimately fell 14 seconds short.

The 2019 world champion finished in 2 hours 14 minutes 18 seconds, taking some three minutes off her personal best to register the second-fastest women's marathon in history.

Chepngetich finished over a minute quicker than Paula Radcliffe's former world record of 2:15:25, which had stood second behind Kosgei's 2:14:04.

USA's Emily Sisson finished second 04:11 behind Chepngetich in a new American national record 2:18:29; Kenya's Vivian Kiplagat came third.

Results – 2022 Chicago Marathon elite women

Ruth Chepngetich (KEN) 2:14:18 Emily Sisson (USA) +04:11 national record Vivian Jerono Kiplagat (KEN) +06:34 Ruti Aga Sora (ETH) +07:23 Waganesh Mekasha Amare (ETH) +09:23

Kenya also triumphed in the men's race, with Benson Kipruto claiming victory seven years after his brother Dickson Chumba won the same race.

Kipruto was part of a four-man group that stayed together through 35 kilometres, but kicked on to distance countrymen Bernard Koech and John Korir before pulling away from Ethiopia's Seifu Tura at around the 38km mark.

By the time the Kenyan reached the 40km marker, his lead was 11 seconds; he extended that to 25 seconds to come home in a new personal best 2:04:24.

Results – 2022 Chicago Marathon elite men