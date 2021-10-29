Rounding Off: After scary crash, Hatakeda Hitomi is heading home from the hospital

Japanese gymnast Hatakeda Hitomi is headed home after a week long stay in the hospital following a scary fall at the 2021 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Kitakyushu, Japan.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympian posted on Instagram Wednesday (27 October) that she was leaving Kitakyushu General Hospital.

“We have been discharged safely today!” she wrote in the post. “Whether from home or abroad, I received many heartwarming words of encouragement. "It pains me that I couldn't reply to all of them, but I saw them all and they gave me a lot of encouragement.”

According to those who saw the fall, Hatakeda fell face first while attempting a Komova (a transition element from low bar to high bar on the uneven bars), slamming her chin hard on the floor. She was taken to hospital in an ambulance on a spineboard.

Hatakeda had qualified to the women’s all-around final in fourth position.

“I’m doing my best to devote myself to treatment and recovery day-to-day,” she wrote.

Carlos Yulo wants to make it a family affair

Fresh off winning vaulting gold and parallel bars silver at the world championships, Carlos Yulo has shared a new goal with the world: competing along side his brother at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

“I want to wait for him until 2028,” said Yulo on Tuesday (26 October), according to the Manila Bulletin.

Eldrew Yulo, 13, has been following in his brother’s footsteps and has begun to show potential at local events.

But while Carlos Yulo waits for his brother, he has big dreams in mind for Paris 2024, as well. The four-time world medallist plans to compete in all six apparatus and wants gold.

“When the Olympics come, I want to be in the finals and win a medal,” said Yulo. “Gold, really.”

From the vault…

The Chinese team performs on the floor exercise during the women’s team final at the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney, Australia. Yang Yun led the team in the rotation, scoring a 9.662.