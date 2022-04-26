Roger Federer to return to tournament play at Basel Open in October

Tennis great Roger Federer is set to return tournament tennis at the Swiss Indoors in Basel this October.

Organisers confirmed the 40-year-old's comeback agenda on the event website sharing that the Swiss star will appear on the entry list with the protected ATP ranking of No.9.

The tournament in Switzerland will be Federer's first singles event since Wimbledon in 2021, when he lost at the quarter-final stage against Hubert Hurkacz.

The 20-time major winner then underwent a third knee operation in one and a half years, which side-lined him from the rest of the season.

Federer is a 10-time winner of the Swiss Indoors having not lost on his home turf since 2013. His opening match is scheduled to take place on Tuesday 25 October.

READ MORE: Roger Federer at Wimbledon: When 'King Roger' ruled