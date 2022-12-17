Roger Federer: The retirement announcement The announcement came via a video in which Federer read his farewell to tennis letter. “I was lucky enough to play so many epic matches that I will never forget,” Federer’s said. "The last 24 years on tour have been an incredible adventure... it's been so deep and so magical." The Laver Cup, he said, in the coming week, would be his final event, the Cup having been the brainchild of Federer to honour Australian legend Rod Laver, whom many consider the GOAT. (Federer – and Serena – often get that moniker, too.) The decision did not appear to be easy: Just two months prior, Federer had appeared at Wimbledon for a one-day celebration of the 100th anniversary of Centre Court. In a brief interview, Federer hinted at a 2023 return: “I hope I can come back... one more time.” But it was not to be, as Federer struggled further with a knee issue that had given him problems since 2016 and he decided it was time to step away from the professional game. Congratulations poured in from around the world, including from peers Serena, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, tennis legends including Laver, Billie Jean King and Martina Navratilova, as well as IOC President Thomas Bach, who called Federer “a true gentleman on and off the court.”

An outstanding career comes to an end 😭



Thank you for all the memories Roger Federer! You will be missed!@rogerfederer | @swissteam | @ITFTennis pic.twitter.com/fJ1FZrh9YM — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) September 15, 2022

Federer’s farewell week at Laver Cup Fairytale endings are hard to find in sport, and though Federer lost his final match, you could argue he got one. Surrounded by rivals-turned-teammates Nadal, Djokovic and Murray on Team Europe for Laver Cup, Federer set about a weeklong, makeshift farewell party. “The Big Four” practised together in the O2 Arena to some 15,000 screaming fans, and the men tidied up for a gala dinner – looking more like something out of a James Bond movie than anything else. Federer and Nadal – fittingly – paired up for a doubles match in which they had two match points against Americans Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock, only to fall short. What came after was one of the most emotional scenes in recent memory, with Federer speaking on court and Rafa, Novak, Andy and others breaking down in tears – along with Roger. “It feels good to cry sometimes,” Federer said after. “This is exactly what I hoped for: To be content at the end of my career.” Earlier on court, Federer has grown emotional, too: “It’s been the perfect journey and I would do it all over again,” he said, before catching himself in tears.

The legacy Roger leaves behind While Serena sits an at Open Era-record of 23 major titles won, Federer – long the leader in the men’s race – bows out behind both Nadal (22) and Djokovic (21) in what many have called a golden era of men’s tennis. Federer does own an Olympic gold – in doubles. He and Swiss partner Stan Wawrinka triumphed at Beijing 2008. He, however, was never able to triumph in singles. He came closest on Centre Court at London 2012, but ran into a red-hot Murray, settling for silver. Federer’s 310 weeks at the world No.1 ranking is second only to Djokovic, though his 237 consecutive weeks is a men’s record – and he is the oldest man (at 36 years, 320 days) to hold the No.1 ranking. One of Federer’s most stunning stats is this: In 1,526 singles matches played, he never stopped mid-match due to injury or illness, known as “retiring” in tennis. He retired without having ever retired, if you know what we mean... Federer's legacy lives on in countless other ways, including his storied rivalries with Nadal and Djokovic, as well as his global reach - the 'RF' logo can be recognised around the world on caps, t-shirt and other apparel.