It was a major year for the tennis legend – and he only played one match. Recounting the Swiss star’s farewell to the sport, and looking ahead to what he may do next.
Although he played just one professional tennis match in 2022, it’s been a season to remember for tennis legend Roger Federer.
This was the year that Federer, who turned 41 in August, announced his official retirement from the sport, some 24 years after he played his first match on the ATP Tour.
He shared the news in the most modern of ways – via social media – but with a Federer twist: A letter to his tennis family and friends... and most importantly, his fans.
“Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognise when it’s time to end my competitive career,” Federer said in the video.
The announcement came just weeks after Serena Williams, also 41, played what she said was likely her last event at the US Open, though since then she’s cast doubt around her “evolving away from” tennis.
Regardless, it marked a mega-news few days for the sport as Federer, with 20 majors and countless records, and Serena, with 23 majors and a record book of her own, signalled the turning of a page from what long felt like a given: Both these all-time greats doing battle for Grand Slams, Olympic medals and some of the biggest achievements in the sport.
What comes next for Federer himself? That’s not quite clear just yet, though he appears to be taking his life in retirement in stride – so far.
The announcement came via a video in which Federer read his farewell to tennis letter.
“I was lucky enough to play so many epic matches that I will never forget,” Federer’s said. "The last 24 years on tour have been an incredible adventure... it's been so deep and so magical."
The Laver Cup, he said, in the coming week, would be his final event, the Cup having been the brainchild of Federer to honour Australian legend Rod Laver, whom many consider the GOAT. (Federer – and Serena – often get that moniker, too.)
The decision did not appear to be easy: Just two months prior, Federer had appeared at Wimbledon for a one-day celebration of the 100th anniversary of Centre Court. In a brief interview, Federer hinted at a 2023 return: “I hope I can come back... one more time.”
But it was not to be, as Federer struggled further with a knee issue that had given him problems since 2016 and he decided it was time to step away from the professional game.
Congratulations poured in from around the world, including from peers Serena, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, tennis legends including Laver, Billie Jean King and Martina Navratilova, as well as IOC President Thomas Bach, who called Federer “a true gentleman on and off the court.”
An outstanding career comes to an end 😭— The Olympic Games (@Olympics) September 15, 2022
Thank you for all the memories Roger Federer! You will be missed!@rogerfederer | @swissteam | @ITFTennis pic.twitter.com/fJ1FZrh9YM
Fairytale endings are hard to find in sport, and though Federer lost his final match, you could argue he got one.
Surrounded by rivals-turned-teammates Nadal, Djokovic and Murray on Team Europe for Laver Cup, Federer set about a weeklong, makeshift farewell party. “The Big Four” practised together in the O2 Arena to some 15,000 screaming fans, and the men tidied up for a gala dinner – looking more like something out of a James Bond movie than anything else.
Federer and Nadal – fittingly – paired up for a doubles match in which they had two match points against Americans Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock, only to fall short. What came after was one of the most emotional scenes in recent memory, with Federer speaking on court and Rafa, Novak, Andy and others breaking down in tears – along with Roger.
“It feels good to cry sometimes,” Federer said after. “This is exactly what I hoped for: To be content at the end of my career.”
Earlier on court, Federer has grown emotional, too: “It’s been the perfect journey and I would do it all over again,” he said, before catching himself in tears.
While Serena sits an at Open Era-record of 23 major titles won, Federer – long the leader in the men’s race – bows out behind both Nadal (22) and Djokovic (21) in what many have called a golden era of men’s tennis.
Federer does own an Olympic gold – in doubles. He and Swiss partner Stan Wawrinka triumphed at Beijing 2008. He, however, was never able to triumph in singles. He came closest on Centre Court at London 2012, but ran into a red-hot Murray, settling for silver.
Federer’s 310 weeks at the world No.1 ranking is second only to Djokovic, though his 237 consecutive weeks is a men’s record – and he is the oldest man (at 36 years, 320 days) to hold the No.1 ranking.
One of Federer’s most stunning stats is this: In 1,526 singles matches played, he never stopped mid-match due to injury or illness, known as “retiring” in tennis. He retired without having ever retired, if you know what we mean...
Federer's legacy lives on in countless other ways, including his storied rivalries with Nadal and Djokovic, as well as his global reach - the 'RF' logo can be recognised around the world on caps, t-shirt and other apparel.
It’s a good question, and one that Federer can’t quite answer – yet.
Since September, Federer has spent time back at home in Switzerland with his family before embarking on two big trips – one to Japan for activations around his clothing sponsor, and another to New York City, where he did a number of appearances, including on The Daily Show.
It was there that Federer told a story of being denied entry at the gates of Wimbledon – because he didn’t have his member card with him.
A laughing Federer recalled of the moment: “I have won this tournament eight times... please, I’m a member. Where do I get in?!”
Federer said in that interview with Trevor Noah that, “I have to take the time to make the next move,” in regards to what might come next. He then discussed his four kids (“they mean everything to me”), his wife, Mirka, his foundation, and other business ventures he is across – which includes the Laver Cup, which will be played in Vancouver in September.
What role would Federer take on within the sport itself?
“I have to see how I’m going to stay involved in tennis... I’m not quite sure,” Federer said, adding: “I will always be open to mentor kids and do all that stuff.”
Whatever “that stuff” entails otherwise will only come to be known in due time, but Federer’s ambassadorship and legacy live on in the way that he made people feel through the sport, for some two and a half decades.
One chilling one-handed backhand at a time.
You May Like