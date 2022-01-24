ROC names strong men's ice hockey team for Beijing 2022

Six members of the triumphant PyeongChang 2018 men's ice hockey team will return for the ROC in their title defence at next month's Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.

Forwards Mikhail Grigorenko, Sergei Andronov, Nikita Gusev and Vadim Shipachyov and defensemen Slava Voynov, Nikita Nesterov and Yegor Yakovlev have all been included in ROC's 25-man roster. Shipachyov is the leading scorer in the Kontinental League (KHL), while Grigorenko, Gusev and Nesterov, Voynov are among the former NHL players.

The team is comprised of players from the KHL, which is made up of ice hockey clubs from Russia, Belarus, China, Finland, Kazakhstan and Latvia.

ROC is drawn with the Czech Republic, Switzerland and Denmark in Group B of the men's ice hockey tournament. They will open their campaign against Switzerland on 9 February.

The 2022 Olympic Winter Games will take place 4-20 February in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

The ROC men's hockey team for Beijing 2022

Forwards

Sergey Andronov, Mikhail Grigorenko, Pavel Karnaukhov, Sergey Plotnikov, Anton Slepyshev, Nikita Gusev, Kirill Marchenko, Vadim Shipachyov, Dmitry Voronkov, Andrey Chibisov, Artem Anisimov, Artur Kayumov, Arseniy Gritsyuk, Kirill Semenov.

Defensemen

Alexander Nikishin, Slava Voynov, Alexander Yelesin, Artem Minulin, Yegor Yakovlev, Nikita Nesterov, Sergey Telegin, Damir Sharipzyanov.

Goaltenders

Timur Bilyalov, Ivan Fedotov, Alexander Samonov.