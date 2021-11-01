Rafael Nadal grants 97-year-old's wish 

Tennis great Rafael Nadal has faced no shortages of rivals across the net but his most recent might just be in a league entirely of his own.

97-year-old Ukrainian Leonid Stanislavskyi holds the Guinness World Record as the world's oldest International Tennis Federation (ITF) licensed player.

He began playing aged 30 after he was introduced to the sport by a colleague. Ever since he has been on court and training three times a week in his hometown of Kharkov.

Having witnessed some giants of tennis in his lifetime, It had long become a dream of Stanislavskyi to meet the 13-time French Open winner.

While in Mallorca for the 2021 Super Senior World Championships the tennis veteran had his wish realised when the two-time Olympic champion invited him to his Academy.

The two spoke together and exchanged greetings before hitting the court for a rally.

Check out the magical moment below.