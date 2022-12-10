India’s iconic track and field star PT Usha was elected unopposed as the first woman president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Saturday.

The IOA executive committee elections, which had an electoral college of 77 members including PT Usha, were supervised by retired Supreme Court judge Justice L Nageswara Rao.

PT Usha emerged as the lone contender for the top job after filing her nomination papers last month and her victory at the IOA elections was a mere formality.

Apart from being the first woman president of the IOA in its 95-year history, PT Usha is also the first Olympian to be appointed as IOA president.

“Through the experiences of my journey I know very well the value of this post,” PT Usha said. “I feel the pain of an athlete, and that of a coach. Above all, about the role of a true admin.

“I look forward to upholding the Olympic values and working with national and international sporting federations to ensure India propels forward in our quest of being a global sporting powerhouse!” PT Usha added.