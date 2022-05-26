PT Usha at Asian Games: The Golden Girl’s unmatched legacy

Not many athletes can match, or even come close, to the domination of Pilavullakandi Thekkeparambil Usha, or PT Usha.

With a decorated career spanning over two decades, PT Usha absolutely bossed the tracks across the world.

The Indian queen of track and field, however, shone the brightest at the Asian Games.

Nicknamed the Payyoli Express, PT Usha produced a string of legendary performances at the Asian Games, especially in the 80s, making her the poster girl of athletics in India.

PT Usha’s packed cabinet boasts 11 medals from four editions of the continental showpiece. Here is a timeline of her chequered career.

Asian Games 1982 – PT Usha announces her arrival

The Asian Games 1982 were a landmark event in India’s history for several reasons, including PT Usha’s blazing runs.

The Games returned to India after three decades, making New Delhi the hosts for the second time.

By then, PT Usha was already an Olympian, having made her debut at the Moscow Olympics in 1980 as a 16-year-old.

In front of a rapturous crowd at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, PT Usha won her first medal at the Asian Games.

An 18-year-old Usha bagged the silver medal in the 100m sprint, clocking 11.95 seconds, only behind the Philippines’ Lydia de Vega, who timed 11.76 seconds.

PT Usha claimed another silver in the 200m, finishing her race in 24.32 seconds. Japan’s Hiromi Isozaki won gold with a timing of 24.22 seconds.

Keeping pace with India’s technological development, Indians saw PT Usha on colour television for the first time.

Thus, the Asian Games 1982 marked the beginning of PT Usha’s illustrious career.

Asian Games 1986 – Gold Rush for Golden Girl

PT Usha came to her second Asian Games in solid form, having won gold in all her individual events at the 1985 Asian Athletics Championships.

The gold rush continued at the Asian Games 1986 in Seoul, South Korea.

PT Usha recorded the highest individual medal tally in track and field at the Seoul Games, claiming four golds and a silver.

Despite the hectic schedule, which saw her run three races in less than two hours, PT Usha gave it her all in every heat and final.

"I have to do it for the country and for our medals tally. It's not too much of a strain except that I have no time to warm up properly before a race if I have just finished another event." PT Usha said.

PT Usha returned with the gold medal in the 200m, 400m, 400m hurdles and 4x400m relay, setting a new Asian Games record in all events. India had a one-two finish with Shiny Abraham in the 400m.

The Kerala runner had to settle for silver in the 100m as long-time rival Lydia de Vega retained her Asian Games title.

PT Usha was a star in Seoul as fans and officials lined up to get her autograph or even catch a glimpse of the Indian ace.

Asian Games 1990 – PT Usha comes back from retirement

The years between the 1986 and 1990 Asian Games were full of ups and downs for PT Usha.

She injured her ankle during the Seoul 1988 Olympics and could not compete in the final. But PT Usha came back at the 1989 Asian Championships to win four gold and two silver medals before hanging up her spikes.

“Athletics is not easy. It is very tough on the body when you put in 100 percent effort,” she said years later.

However, the Payyoli Express returned to the track for the 1990 Asian Games in Beijing, China.

The injuries and age meant PT Usha wasn’t at her peak, but she still managed to claim three silver medals in 400m, 4x100m relay and 4x400m relay.

Asian Games 1994 - PT Usha’s final medal

PT Usha was already a track and field legend when the 1994 Asian Games arrived in Hiroshima, Japan.

The Indian ace added another silver in the 4x400m relay with GV Dhanalakshmi, Shiny Wilson and Kutty Saramma, to cap off her illustrious Asian Games career that included 11 medals, making her the most successful Indian athlete.

PT Usha did compete in the 1998 edition but could not win a medal, coming fourth in the 4x100m relay and sixth in the 200m sprint.

Achievements of PT Usha at Asian Games: All medals