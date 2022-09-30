Live streaming, Premier League 2022-23: Watch Manchester City vs Manchester United in matchweek 9 - full schedule

Reigning English Premier League champions Manchester City will be looking to defend their crown over the course of the Premier League 2022-23 season, which will run from August 2022 to May 2023. Matches can be seen digitally through live streaming.

Pep Guardiola’s Man City have strengthened their roster considerably this season with the addition of star striker Erling Haaland in the summer transfer window. The Norwegian ace, who joined from Borussia Dortmund, is regarded as the best up and coming striker in the world and virtually guarantees goals for the Cityzens.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, who finished runners up last season, have lost a major player in Sadio Mane, who joined German champions Bayern Munich but have managed to rein in former Benfica striker Darwin Nunez as a replacement.

Uruguayan international Darwin Nunez comes with a solid goal-scoring pedigree in the Portuguese League and how quickly he adapts to English football may considerably impact Liverpool’s title charge this campaign.

EPL 2022-23 will also have special focus on 20-time champions Manchester United, who, after their disappointing season last term, are gearing up for a fresh start under new manager Erik ten Hag.

Dutchman Ten Hag has been backed heavily in the Summer window, with Manchester United signing several high-profile names like Casemiro, Antony, Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez to help with the rebuild.

Chelsea, under their new owners, have also invested heavily in the team and will be eyeing a productive season.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspurs, managed by the pragmatic Antonio Conte, will be the other big title challengers this season.

Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest are the three teams promoted to the Premier League this season from the English Football League (EFL) and will hope to retain their places in the top division when the season ends next year.

Where to watch Premier League 2022-23 live in India

The Premier League 2022-23 matches and fixtures will be telecast live on the Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 2 TV channels in India. Live streaming of EPL 2022-23 in India will be on Disney+ Hotstar.

Premier League 2022-23 matchweek 9 schedule and live match start times in India

All times are Indian Standard Times (IST)

Saturday, October 1

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur - 5:00 PM IST

Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion - 7:30 PM IST

Fulham v Newcastle United - 7:30 PM IST

AFC Bournemouth v Brentford - 7:30 PM IST

Crystal Palace v Chelsea - 7:30 PM IST

Southampton v Everton - 7:30 PM IST

West Ham United v Wolves - 10:00 PM IST

Sunday, October 2

Manchester City v Manchester United - 6:30 PM IST

Leeds United v Aston Villa - 9:00 PM IST

Tuesday, October 4

Leicester City v Nottingham Forest - 12:30 AM IST