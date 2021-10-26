Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 medal designs unveiled

As part of the 100 days to go to Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 celebrations, the Beijing Organising Committee (BOCOG) today (26 October) unveiled the design of the medals that will be awarded at the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The Beijing 2022 medals - named "Tong Xin", meaning "together as one" - are composed of five rings and a centre; the design is based on Chinese ancient jade concentric circle pendants with the five rings representing the Olympic spirit to bring people together and the splendour of the Olympic Winter Games being shared all over the world.

In keeping with BOCOG's principles of a "streamlined, safe and splendid" Olympic Games, the shape of the gold, silver and bronze medals is simple and classic, resembling the jade-inlaid medals of the Summer Games in 2008 as well as showcasing Beijing as the first "Dual Olympic City" to host both Summer and Winter Games.

The five Olympic rings are engraved in the centre on the front of the medals and the words “XXIV Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022” are engraved around it, surrounded by ice, snow and cloud patterns. On the back, the emblem of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 is placed in the centre with the full Chinese name of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games（北京2022年第24届冬季奥林匹克运动会) engraved around it.

Also on its back is the name of the medal event, engraved on the outermost ring.

The ring is concave, which echoes the traditional jade pendant design. The shallow carved designs on the rings are all based on traditional Chinese patterns.

The medals for the Paralympic Winter Games are inspired by the same concept and use the same design as the Olympic medals. For the Paralympic Winter Games, the centre of the front of the medals is engraved with the logo of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and surrounded by the engraved words "Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games" in English and Braille beads.

The emblem of the Paralympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 is engraved in the centre on the back of the medals, and the full Chinese name for the Winter Paralympic Games Beijing 2022 is engraved around it.

Jade pendant (left) discovered during the Western Han dynasty