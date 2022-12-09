Select your language
Olympic snowboarding champion Jamie Anderson expecting first child

The two-time Olympic gold medallist in slopestyle announced on social media she is seven months pregnant with fiance Tyler Nicholson.

2 min By Ash Tulloch
Jamie ANDERSON
disciplineSnowboard
Jamie Anderson xgames 2022 -slopestyle

Two-time Olympic snowboarding champion Jamie Anderson is going to be a mother.

The 32-year-old announced on Instagram that she is expecting her first child with fiance and fellow Olympic snowboarder Tyler Nicholson.

“The most precious and beautiful I’ve ever felt. So incredibly grateful,” Anderson said.

The 32-year-old told People Magazine:"It's been a really great pregnancy ... I feel like I'm finally feeling pregnant, feeling the baby move ... I have a whole new appreciation for life and being a woman. It's pretty incredible."

Then she added: "For as long as I can remember I've always wanted to have kids. You think you can decide exactly when and where and this and that. In my case I feel like it was perfect timing ... I'm really grateful. I think it's going to be the best journey."

NBC Sports understands Anderson plans to compete in her fourth Olympics at Milano Cortina 2026, and will take her competitive future season by season.

The American is also in no rush for making wedding plans: "We had already planned to get married next year. With this surprise, we're definitely gonna just hold off, there's no big hurry. We want to do a nice celebration with both of our families. A lot of his family is in Canada and mine is in the U.S; with Covid-19 there's a lot of restrictions."

Anderson won back-to-back Olympic slopestyle gold at Sochi 2014 and PyeongChang 2018. In South Korea, she also won big air silver. She was unable to defend her slopestyle title at Beijing 2022 finishing ninth.

She is tied with three-time Olympic bronze medallist Mark McMorris with a record 21 X Games medals.

Anderson told the magazine: “I wasn’t planning on retiring with or without the baby, but I’m just so excited to be able to share this experience with our family.

"I can see Tyler at the bottom of X Games with the little one. I think that would be really sweet.”

Fellow Olympic champions, Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, Anna Gasser, and Carissa Moore are among the many who have wished her congratulations.

