Olympic gold medallist Kjetil Jansrud will miss Beijing 2022 with injury

Norway's Kjetil Jansrud, the 2014 Olympic champion in the Super-G and a five-time Olympic medallist overall, will miss the upcoming Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics after a crash last week.

The 36-year-old will undergo knee surgery after suffering ligament damage last Friday (3 December) in Beaver Creak, Colorado. The surgery is scheduled for the end of next week. Team doctor Marc Strauss expects Jansrud to be out for six to nine months.

"My season is finished but I will do everything in my power to come back," said Jansurd, according to a press release of the Norwegian skiing federation. Previously, Jansurd had indicted that 2022 could be his last season.

In addition to his Sochi gold medal, he has two silvers (2010, giant slalom; 2018, downhill) and two bronzes (2014, downhill; 2018, Super-G).

Jansrud is the most successful active male speed skier having won 21 World Cup races between downhill and Super-G.