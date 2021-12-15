Inspiring skiers and snowboarders star in new Olympic Channel Original Series, ‘Snow Game’

What does it take to prepare for a Winter Olympic Games?

That is the question at the heart of the new Olympic Channel Original Series, Snow Game.

The six-part docu-series follow the stories of six remarkable athletes, three snowboarders and three skiers, as they double down on their training for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games slated to begin next February.

Each episode combines music, stunning imagery with unique user-generated content to provide a unique insight into the lives of the athletes taking on their own personal challenges ahead of the Games.

Kevin Rolland, Mia Clerc and Johannes Klaebo head up the skiers that will feature in ‘Snow Game’ while Katie Ormerod, Kelly Sildaru and Fynn Bullock-Womble will represent the snowboarders.

‘Snow Game’: series premiers December 15

The first three episodes of ‘Snow Game’ will be available to watch from today.

Episode one details the journey of Rolland, France’s freestyle skier and halfpipe expert. The 32-year-old talks about recovering from severe injury, the thrill of freestyle riding and what it takes to get ready for Beijing 2022.

Madagascar’s first female Olympic alpine skier Clerc is the focal point of the second episode of the series. The Malagsy’s story is quickly inspiring as she explains how she wants to reignite Winter Olympic passion in the country of her birth at next year’s Games in the People's Republic of China.

Cross-country ski sensation Klaebo is that star of episode three. Having already ticked off records for the youngest male to win a FIS World Cup, a world championship event and an Olympic gold medal in his sport, the question is: what more can the Norwegian do in Beijing? Find out more.

How to watch Olympic Channel Original Series: ‘Snow Game’

You can watch the episodes one, two and three of ‘Snow Game’ on Olympic Channel via Olympics.com right now.