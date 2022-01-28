Odisha Open 2022 badminton: Spotlight on upcoming Malvika Bansod, Ashmita Chaliha - watch live in India

Odisha Open 2022, the final badminton tournament of this year’s BWF World Tour’s Indian leg, is in its business end. The Super 100 event began on January 25 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack and will conclude on January 30.

With most big names like PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth opting out of the tournament, the Odisha Open, in its inaugural year, has emerged as an opportunity for youngsters to show their mettle.

Indian youngster Malvika Bansod has been in focus. The 20-year-old Indian badminton player has been in brilliant form this year. She beat Saina Nehwal en route to the women’s singles quarter-finals at the India Open and then reached the final of the Syed Modi International before going down to PV Sindhu.

Already having made the quarter-finals of the Odisha Open after beating fellow Indian shuttlers Srivedya Gurazada and junior world No. 1 Tasnim Mir, Malvika Bansod will be aiming to go all the way at the Odisha Open. She will face Tanya Hemanth in the final eight.

World No. 69 Ashmita Chaliha will be another player to keep an eye on in the women’s singles draw. Chaliha will go up against Rhucha Sawant in the quarters.

The men’s singles division, meanwhile, has already turned out to be an all-Indian affair going into the quarter-finals, with the likes of Subhankar Dey, Mithun Manjunath and Kiran George in fray for the title.

In women’s doubles, Gayatri Gopichand, the daughter of Indian badminton legend Pullela Gopichand, and her partner Tressa Jolly are in the mix for the crown.

Where to watch the Odisha Open 2022 badminton live in India?

The Odisha Open 2022 badminton tournament will be telecast live on the DD Sports TV channel in India from January 29.

Live streaming of the Odisha Open in India will be available on the Prasar Bharati Sports YouTube channel.