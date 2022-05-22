Neeraj Chopra eyes world championship medal and 90m mark in 2022 season

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra has confirmed his participation at the Turku Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland on June 14, marking his return to competition after a long break of 10 months. The Indian javelin ace hasn’t competed since winning the historic gold at Tokyo 2020.

While Neeraj Chopra’s competitors like reigning world champion Anderson Peters are registering big throws this season, even breaching the 90m mark, the Indian remains unperturbed and is instead focusing on his own development.

Anderson Peters of Grenada and Tokyo Olympics silver winner Jakub Vadlejch from Czech Republic recorded 93.07m and 90.88m throws, respectively, in the Doha Diamond League earlier this month.

“I don’t take the pressure of distance,” Neeraj Chopra said during a media interaction from his training base in Antalya, Turkey on Saturday.

“I normally don’t think about surpassing anybody’s performance or record. I just go out to give my best,” Chopra, the 2016 junior world champion, added.

After the Turku meet, Neeraj Chopra will head to Kuortane Games, where he had won the bronze last year. Germany’s Johannes Vetter had won the gold medal.

Although the 24-year-old Indian missed the Doha Diamond League on May 13, he plans to compete at the Stockholm leg of the Diamond League series on June 30.

Neeraj Chopra’s primary objective, however, is his debut at the World Championships in July and the Commonwealth Games in July-August where he will defend his title.

“I am starting 40-45 days before the World Championships so that I can peak there,” he said.

He had missed the previous world championship in 2019 with an injury.

Neeraj Chopra is currently training at the Gloria Sports Arena in Antalya with his German coach Klaus Bartonietz and gave an update on his training regimen.

“The off season was good. I have started throwing training, two throwing sessions in a week. I also do sprinting, lifting weights etc. I have started working on my technique, on my runway, picking up speed and blocking,” Neeraj Chopra revealed.

“I don’t need to make major changes, mostly focussing on my technique, which angle I have to throw, on my blocking, from where I have to start my runway. I don’t want to get injured while doing major changes.”

There is another Diamond League event in Monaco just two days after the Commonwealth Games, but Neeraj Chopra remains uncertain on his participation in the event.

“We will take a call after the CWG whether to take part in the Monaco Diamond League or not, whether to go for (Diamond League) points or not.”

Amid the hectic season, the Indian star also aims to join the coveted 90m club. His personal best is 88.07m, recorded at the Indian Grand Prix 3 in March 2021.

“It is also my dream to cross 90m and will try to do that this year in some competition,” a hopeful Neeraj Chopra said.

Neeraj Chopra schedule for 2022 athletics season

June 14 - Turku Paavo Nurmi Games

June 18 - Kuortane Games

June 30 - Stockholm Diamond League

July 15 to 24 - World Athletics Championships 2022

July 28 to August 8 - Commonwealth Games 2022

August 10 - Monaco Diamond League

August 26 - Lausanne Diamond League

September 7 to 8 - Diamond League final (if he qualifies)