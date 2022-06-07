Neeraj Chopra on why sports science must for Indian athletes eyeing excellence

Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra believes the widespread adoption of sports science will be crucial in Indian athletes’ quest to achieve excellence.

Neeraj Chopra, who won a historic gold medal in the men’s javelin throw at Tokyo 2020, was the keynote speaker of a discussion hosted by the National Centre for Sports Science and Research (NCSSR). It was held on the sidelines of the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) in Panchkula on Monday.

“I believe to be able to give a world-class performance, things like sports science and biomechanics matter a lot along with your regular training,” Neeraj Chopra, who joined the panel virtually, said.

“Further, having knowledge of sports science also helps you understand things like nutrition, diet, recovery, and biomechanics technically,” Chopra added.

Neeraj Chopra is currently training in Finland for the upcoming Athletics World Championships and the Commonwealth Games.

During the session, the Indian ace also underlined how having a team with technical knowledge of sports science and biomechanics helps him grow as an athlete.

“It is only after understanding all of this and more that we are able to progress as an athlete and as a competitor. This is the case for me here and at NSNIS Patiala, where I slowly learned about all of this and am thus able to progress as a player. So having knowledge of sports science and biomechanics helps a lot,” Neeraj Chopra stated.

Over the last few years, Neeraj Chopra has been working closely with Dr Klaus Bartonietz, a biomechanics expert.

Just before Neeraj’s session, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) also signed an MOU with IIT-Madras where the latter will provide their technology and biomechanics specialisation inputs for athletes’ development in the country.

The session was also attended by eminent players and coaches like Anju Bobby George, Shakti Singh, Radhakrishnan Nair and prominent professors.

Neeraj Chopra has been out of competitive action since the Tokyo Olympics but is expected to compete at the Turku Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland on June 14, marking his return to competition after a break of 10 months.