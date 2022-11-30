National Sports Awards 2022 winners list

Select your language
National Sports Awards 2022 winners: Sharath Kamal, Nikhat Zareen, Lakshya Sen among awardees - full list

While table tennis player Sharath Kamal was the only Khel Ratna winner, 25 athletes got the Arjuna Award. Know all winners.

2 min By Aarish Ansari
Sharath Kamal in action at Birmingham 2022.
(Picture by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Indian table tennis veteran Sharath Kamal, boxing world champion Nikhat Zareen, badminton ace Lakshya Sen, along with 38 other sportspersons, coaches and institutions, will be presented with the National Sports Awards 2022 on Wednesday.

Droupadi Murmu, the President of India, will confer all the awardees at an official ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi.

Sharath Kamal has been conferred with India’s highest sporting honour, the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award. He won three gold medals and a silver at the Commonwealth Games 2022 earlier this year.

The 40-year-old Sharath Kamal will be the sole recipient of the Khel Ratna award this year.

“Honestly, I was expecting it. But what has been a pleasant surprise is the fact that I will be the only one receiving the award this time. I feel completely humbled for being chosen for this honour,” said Sharath Kamal.

Apart from Sharath, 25 sportspersons were presented with the Arjuna Award, given out for consistent performance over a period of four years.

Nikhat Zareen, who became the boxing world champion in May, Lakshya Sen, the men’s singles badminton gold medallist at Commonwealth Games 2022, and the 2019 world silver medallist boxer Amit Panghal were among the recipients of the Arjuna Award.

Triple jumper Eldhose Paul and steeplechaser Avinash Sable, history-makers at CWG 2022, were also presented with the Arjuna Award.

While Eldhose became the first Indian to win a CWG gold in the men’s triple jump, Avinash Sable won a silver in the men’s 3000m steeplechase and broke the Kenyan monopoly on the podium in the sport.

India cricket team captain Rohit Sharma’s coach Dinesh Lad received the Dronacharya Award in the lifetime category.

A selection committee comprising eminent sports personalities, sports journalists and sports administrators recommends the nominations for the National Awards to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports every year.

National Sports Awards 2022 winners list

AwardRecipientSport
Major Dhyan Chand Khel RatnaSharath KamalTable tennis
Arjuna AwardSeema PuniaDiscus throw
Arjuna AwardEldhose PaulTriple jump
Arjuna AwardAvinash SableSteeplechase
Arjuna AwardLakshya SenBadminton
Arjuna AwardHS PrannoyBadminton
Arjuna AwardAmit PanghalBoxing
Arjuna AwardNikhat ZareenBoxing
Arjuna AwardBhakti KulkarniChess
Arjuna AwardR PraggnanandhaaChess
Arjuna AwardDeep Grace EkkaHockey
Arjuna AwardSushila DeviJudo
Arjuna AwardSakshi KumariKabaddi
Arjuna AwardNayan Moni SaikiaLawn bowl
Arjuna AwardSagar OvhalkarMallakhamb
Arjuna AwardElavenil ValarivanShooting
Arjuna AwardOmprakash MitharvalShooting
Arjuna AwardSreeja AkulaTable tennis
Arjuna AwardVikas ThakurWeightlifting
Arjuna AwardAnshu Wrestling
Arjuna AwardSaritaWrestling
Arjuna AwardParveenWushu
Arjuna AwardManasi JoshiPara badminton
Arjuna AwardTarun DhillonPara badminton
Arjuna AwardSwapnil PatilPara badminton
Arjuna AwardJerlin Anika JDeaf badminton
Dronacharya Award (Regular)Jiwanjot Singh TejaArchery
Dronacharya Award (Regular)Mohammad Ali QamarBoxing
Dronacharya Award (Regular)Suma Siddharth ShirurPara shooting
Dronacharya Award (Regular)Sujeet MaanWrestling
Dronacharya Award (Lifetime)Dinesh Jawahar LadCricket
Dronacharya Award (Lifetime)Bimal Prafulla GhoshFootball
Dronacharya Award (Lifetime)Raj SinghWrestling
Dhyan Chand Award for lifetime achievementAshwini Akkunji CAthletics
Dhyan Chand Award for lifetime achievementDharamvir SinghHockey
Dhyan Chand Award for lifetime achievementB C SureshKabaddi
Dhyan Chand Award for lifetime achievementNir Bahadur GurungPara athletics
Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar TransStadia Enterprises Private Limited-
Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology-
Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar Ladakh Ski and Snowboard Association-
Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar-

