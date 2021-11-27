Sarabjot Singh wins men’s 10m air pistol national title, Sourabh Choudhary fourth

Haryana’s Sarabjot Singh outclassed top-ranked Indian shooter Sourabh Choudhary and Shiva Narwal to win the gold medal in the men’s 10m air pistol at the national shooting championships 2021 on Saturday

The 20-year-old Sarabjot Singh, who was recently crowned the junior world champion in the men’s team and mixed team events, won the national title for the first time.

Sarabjot scored 242.3 in the 24-shot final while his state-mate Shiva Narwal clinched the silver medal with a total of 241.7. Delhi’s Harsh Gupta (221.2) took the final spot on the podium at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi.

Tokyo Olympian Sourabh Choudhary, however, had to settle for a fourth-place finish, ending with a score of 200.9.

This is the second medal event in the Olympic shooting category in the nationals so far. On Wednesday, Rajasthan’s Darshna Rathore upstaged India’s top-ranked women’s skeet shooter Ganemat Sekhon for the women’s skeet title.

The men’s 25m rapid fire pistol medal rounds will be held on Sunday while the mixed air pistol final is scheduled for Monday.

The finals for the women’s air pistol is on December 4 and women’s 25m pistol is on December 6.

The 64th edition of the shooting nationals are being held concurrently at Patiala, Delhi and Bhopal.

The national championship is being held after a gap of almost two years. The last meet was held in Bhopal from December 7, 2019, to January 4, 2020.