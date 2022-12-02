Tokyo Olympian Manu Bhaker bagged four gold medals in the women's 25m pistol events at the ongoing National Shooting Championship 2022 in Bhopal.

Manu Bhaker won the women's and junior women's gold medals at the 65th edition of the National Shooting Championship on Thursday after having bagged the women’s and junior women’s team gold medals in the same event.

Representing Haryana, Manu Bhaker beat CRPF's Pushpanjali Rana 33-27 in the women's gold medal match at the MP Shooting Academy shooting range before defeating fellow Haryana shooter Vibhuti Bhatia 32-24 in the junior section.

Vibhuti Bhatia won the bronze in the women's event while Telangana's Megana Sadula won bronze in the juniors.

Manu Bhaker had earlier finished second in the first semi-final of the women's 25m pistol event behind Pushpanjali to make it to the four-woman medal round. In the juniors, she topped the second semi-final for a shot at a medal.

On Wednesday, Manu Bhaker had already secured both the women’s and mixed team golds.

In the 25m pistol women’s team event, Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan and Anita Devi combined to beat Telangana’s Esha Singh, Megana Sadula and Malabika Baruah to the gold medal. Maharashtra took the silver.

The junior team event, meanwhile, saw Manu Bhaker and Rhythm Sangwan team up with Tejaswini. The trio beat Arshdeep Kaur, Navroop Kaur Gill and Simranpreet Kaur Brar of Punjab to claim top podium. Team Delhi secured the bronze medal.

At the Vattiyoorkkavu Shooting Range in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, where the rifle nationals are taking place, Punjab's Samiksha Dhingra and Arjun won the 10m air rifle mixed team competition with a 17-5 win over Madhya Pradesh's Shreya Agrawal and Harshit Binjwa.

Rajasthan's Divyansh Singh Panwar and Nisha Kanwar and Tamil Nadu's Sri Karthik Sabari Raj and R Narmada settled for bronze.

In the junior mixed team rifle event, Haryana's Nancy and Gurmukh won 16-10 over Karnataka's Tilottama Sen and Darius. Maharashtra's Arya and Ranavir and Chandigarh's Mahit and Harsh won the bronze.