Olympic champion Pidcock wins in Albstadt as McConnell goes perfect at second round of MTB cross-country World Cup - Results

Olympic mountain bike gold medallist Tom Pidcock won the World Cup cross-country (XCO) race in Albstadt, Germany on Sunday (8 May).

The British rider, who also competes in road cycling and cyclo-cross, claimed victory in the men's race in the Swabian Alps of Germany.

Rebecca McConnell took the women’s race to complete a perfect weekend after she also won the Short Track race (XCC) on Friday.

The Australian is only the fifth woman ever to achieve the feat on the World Cup circuit, and also won the opening XCO race of the season.

Results of the Mountain Bike World Cup in Albstadt

Friday 6 May

17:30: World Cup Cross-country Short Track - Women - Won by Rebecca McConnell.

18:15: World Cup Cross-country Short Track - Men - Won by Sam Gaze.

Sunday 8 May

11:20: World Cup Cross-country Olympic - Women Elite - Won by Rebecca McConnell.

Rebecca McConnell - Australia. 1:19:39 Jenny Rissveds - Sweden. + 48 Mona Mitterwallner - Austria + 1:00 Loana Lecomte - France. + 1:51 Alessandra Keller - Switzerland + 2:33

14:35: World Cup Cross-country Olympic - Men Elite - Won by Tom Pidcock.