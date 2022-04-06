Mountain Bike World Cup: Cross-country season to kick off this weekend in Petrópolis, Brazil

After last weekend’s downhill competition debut in Lourdes, the Mountain Bike World Cup continues with the first cross-country event of the season. A new course awaits the competitors in ​​Petrópolis, as the World Cup moves to the Brazilian city for the first time in its history.

From the schedule to the stars to watch, Olympics.com brings you a guide to all the action.

Where will the Mountain Bike World Cup take place?

The Henrique Avancini Circuit is the name of the XCO course, located in Petrópolis, less than 100km away from Rio de Janeiro. The course is 4.5km long and technically challenging, with riders having to adapt quickly to the unique challenges presented by the South American landscape.

This is the first time the World Cup has taken place in South America since 2006.

Who are the stars to watch out for?

In the women's competition, France's Loana Lecomte won four races last year, with the 22-year-old taking home the top prize in Albstadt, Nove Mesto Na Morave, Leogang and Les Gets. Still only 22-years-old, Lecomte is the reigning overall XCO World Cup champion, having also come second in 2020.

Going up against Lecomte will be Sweden's Jenny Rissveds, the 2016 Olympic champion, who ended last season with two wins and a bronze. Britain's Evie Richards, the 2021 World Champion, also won two races last season and is sure to present a strong challenge throughout the upcoming year.

Switzerland's Mathias Flueckiger will be a favourite in the men's race. The Tokyo 2020 Olympic silver medallist came first in last year's overall World Cup standings after wins in Leogang and Les Gets. Olympic champion Tom Pidcock will not compete in the event as he seeks to make his mark on the road racing season. However, Flueckiger will have stiff competition from France's Victor Koretzky, who secured XCO wins in Albstadt and Lenzerheide last year.

And don't rule out local hero Henrique Avancini, who will be looking for a dream homecoming when he competes on Brazilian soil. The 2018 World Marathon Championships winner has described the return of mountain bike to South America as a "milestone" and also played a key role in the creation of the track riders will be racing on.

"I built this track from scratch with my father," he told RedBull.com of the Henrique Avancini Circuit, before later adding: "Yes, it's an advantage to know the area, the climate and the type of terrain. That makes a difference. I will probably be more relaxed as a result of knowing the circuit."

When will the competition take place?

The World Cup takes place from 8-10 April, beginning with Friday’s XCC races. The highly-anticipated XCO action all takes place on 10 April, with the women’s race swiftly followed by the men’s.

Friday 8 April

UCI MTB World Cup Petrópolis XCC - 10:20pm CET

Sunday 10 April

UCI MTB World Cup Petrópolis XCO Women - 5pm CET

UCI MTB World Cup Petrópolis XCO Men - 8:15pm CET